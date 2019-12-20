His subordinates have learned how it is done. Attorney General William P. Barr tells citizens who complain about police abuse: Nice neighborhood you’ve got. It’d be a shame if the police didn’t show up. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, intuitively knew that the president “only cares about big stuff that relates to him personally.” He understood — “everyone was in the loop” — that Trump was prioritizing his political interests above the national interests.

But consider the pushback Trump has gotten. The media cannot be bullied by his “enemy of the people” taunts. Each day, reporters dig up new facts about his skulduggery and fact-checks (or “lie counts,” if you prefer) each utterance. The courts have rejected over and over again his claims to “absolute immunity.” (We will see what the Supreme Court has to say.) Career civil service, military and foreign service officials rejected illegal orders to disregard subpoenas and testified truthfully under oath. Trump can shut up some people, but not all of them.

Trump, his attorney general and a handpicked U.S. attorney all try to misrepresent the Justice Department inspector general’s report, but the inspector general pushes back, lays out the facts, bats down Republicans’ wild conspiracy theories and also holds the FBI accountable.

Trump ignores the Constitution by getting surrogates, feeble lawmakers and his favorite media sycophants to lie for him and trash a lawful and necessary investigation. Republican cohorts scream, disrupt, lie and distract. And yet, we will all remember the magnificent speeches from House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

The facts get out, however slowly, and they matter. The public, at least 70 percent, know Trump did something wrong. Seventy-five percent of the public wants a real trial, even if only half want him removed from office. Despite a solid economy, about half the voters say they will never vote for him and his approval rating has never reached 50 percent.

I do not minimize the damage he has done to trust in institutions, the temptation future presidents will feel to imitate his power grabs or the enormous repair work our alliances will require. I quite agree with former vice president Joe Biden, who says that if Trump gets another four years, we will not recognize the country afterward.

However, this week, the House impeached him; both parties ripped him to shreds for cruel remarks in the direction of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); the media sorted through his lies about Ukraine, Americans exercised their rights of free association and speech (gathering in hundreds of spots, holding signs exhorting their fellow citizens to stand up for democracy and the Constitution); and even the most dishonest Republican was forced to argue about what the Constitution does and does not permit.

It is difficult for Trump to claim he is “winning” the battle to destroy the system of checks and balances. He is trying to, though, and had the Democrats not captured the House, he certainly would be winning. If he wins another term, all bets are off. But, for now, he is not winning, and the Constitution is alive and kicking. Next November, we will decide whether it outlives the Trump years.

