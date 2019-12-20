The major candidates, Warren and Bernie Sanders, are raising money without using two of the main vehicles that most candidates employ: high-dollar fundraising events and “call time,” in which the candidate sits with a list of potential donors, calls them up, and asks for donations.

Buttigieg, like the rest of the candidates, is using those tools. Recently he attended a fundraiser held in the wine cave of a Napa Valley winery owned by a billionaire couple.

Warren brought up the event, saying: “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States." Buttigieg responded that he was actually the only non-millionaire on the stage. Note this particular argument Buttigieg made to Warren, because it gets to the heart of the question:

First of all, if you can’t say no to a donor, then you have no business running for office in the first place. But also, Senator, your presidential campaign right now as we speak is funded in part by money you transferred, having raised it at those exact same big-ticket fundraisers you now denounce. Did it corrupt you, Senator? Of course not. So to denounce the same kind of fundraising guidelines that President Obama went by, that Speaker Pelosi goes by, that you yourself went by until not long ago, in order to build the Democratic Party and build a campaign ready for the fight of our lives, these purity tests shrink the stakes of the most important election...

Buttigieg is right that Warren used to do high-dollar fundraisers and seeded her presidential campaign with money she transferred from her last Senate race. He’s also right that nearly everyone else in the party raises money by talking to rich people.

But what about his argument that he can raise money from donors and then say no to them if they ask for favors?

I spoke about this with a longtime Democratic fundraiser who preferred to remain anonymous, and he argued that the vast majority of the wealthy people he raises money from aren’t seeking much of anything.

“There are self-interested donors,” he said, “but I really believe the vast majority of them are doing it for altruistic reasons.” They have progressive ideals and they’re helping candidates who agree with them; it also happens that all those candidates want to raise their taxes.

One argument people make about the need for constant fundraising is that it warps your view of the world, since you have to spend so much time with rich people listening to their concerns. My fundraiser friend disagreed, noting that no matter how much time candidates spend raising money, it’s still less than the time they put in at union halls and senior citizen residencies and everywhere else they meet constituents.

“They can’t have dinner without somebody interrupting to tell them what they should be doing or complain about what they’ve done,” he said, so it isn’t as if they’re unaware of what regular people care about.

But there’s a particular concern when it comes to presidential candidates. It involves the people they’ll need to hire to fill thousands of executive branch positions responsible for making and implementing policy.

“The corporate sector looks at the executive branch as a series of opportunities and a series of threats," Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project, told me.

Every contribution and every interaction with a future president enables them to have input at a critical moment: the transition and the early days of the presidency, when all those hires are being made. Because personnel, as the saying goes, is policy.

So for instance, when Obama took office in the midst of the Great Recession, many key positions in the Treasury Department and other agencies dealing with the economy were filled by people with ties to Wall Street.

“The promise of the Obama administration,” Hauser says, “was undermined in reality by the extent to which the corporate wing of Obama world beat out the progressive wing of Obama world.” The result was that Obama’s policies toward Wall Street were much gentler and more accommodating than they might have been.

You could argue that the fact that no one on Wall Street went to jail because of the economic crash helped create the context for Donald Trump to argue that the system was still “rigged,” enabling him to win over working class people whom he had no intention of helping, while painting Hillary Clinton as a creature of the economic elites.

In 2020, Buttigieg and Joe Biden are definitely the candidates corporate interests are bestowing their largesse on. Hauser argues that Buttigieg in particular has become the favored candidate of big tech and private equity. Those interests may not get a pledge from him to do whatever they want, but there remains the possibility that when all those positions are being filled, the people who have supported and dined with him over the course of these couple of years will at the very least get their phone calls returned.

This could have implications for the general election, too. Hauser suggested that should Buttigieg become the nominee, the wine cave could become for him what paid speeches to Wall Street banks were to Hillary Clinton: A vivid symbol Trump can use to make unfair charges of corruption and divert attention from his own misdeeds.

But the nature of the next presidency matters more than campaign messages. It would be good to have all the candidates — wherever they’re getting their money right now — offer voters reassurance that when it comes time to decide who’s going to be making policy in their administration, the people who gave donations won’t be at the front of the line.

