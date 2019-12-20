But according to new reporting from The Post, there’s a rather simple explanation for Trump’s Ukraine obsession:

Almost from the moment he took office, President Trump seized on a theory that troubled his senior aides: Ukraine, he told them on many occasions, had tried to stop him from winning the White House. After meeting privately in July 2017 with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Trump grew more insistent that Ukraine worked to defeat him, according to multiple former officials familiar with his assertions. The president’s intense resistance to the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 campaign — and the blame he cast instead on a rival country — led many of his advisers to think that Putin himself helped spur the idea of Ukraine’s culpability, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because “Putin told me.”

Well, case closed. It’s not as though the former KGB official would ever lie, or have reason to.

But why, other than Trump’s pathetic man-crush on Putin, would he believe him?

Allow me to suggest an explanation. Trump has a profound hostility toward institutions, particularly ones that he sees as not under his complete control or ready to unhesitatingly do his bidding. That goes for both loosely organized institutions like the news media and agencies like the FBI or Congress. He has a kind of Great Man Theory of all human endeavor, where any institution organized for a purpose other than personal profit is inherently suspect.

Trump shares with his fellow Republicans a contempt for government but not on some philosophical grounds. Rather, the government has always messed around in his business, whether it was suing him and his father for their pattern of racial discrimination, forcing him to deal with pesky building regulations or making him pay $750,000 to settle insider trading allegations.

So Trump begins from a place of suspicion when dealing with institutions, particularly if they display any resistance to the principle that loyalty to Trump is their first and last obligation. Now try to imagine what happens when a succession of intelligence analysts keeps telling him that what he would like to believe about 2016 is false. How would he react? By saying, “Gee, these folks are the experts, and if they say that’s what happened, they must be right,” or by growing more and more convinced that they’re not just wrong but out to get him?

All along, U.S. intelligence institutions have remained stubborn in their insistence on the evidence for Russia’s actions and the silliness of the Ukraine conspiracy theory. That brought them into direct conflict with one part of the story Trump likes to believe about Ukraine, which has it that a U.S. cybersecurity company called CrowdStrike is in fact a Ukrainian company (it’s not); that this company possesses a DNC server on which all the party’s emails were located (it doesn’t); and that this company spirited the server away to Ukraine to keep it hidden (it didn’t).

As you might recall, Trump is so taken with this utterly bonkers theory that he brought it up on his phone call with the president of Ukraine and asked him to investigate it. As The Post reports:

Privately, officials tried in vain to convince the president that CrowdStrike was not a Ukrainian company and that it would be impossible for the server to be located there, a former administration official said.

They tried in vain. Trump would rather listen to Putin, who validates his conspiracist’s belief that U.S. institutions are sinister and dishonest. Meanwhile, Trump conducts an extremely personal form of foreign policy in which he heaps contempt on institutions like NATO and remains convinced that he can accomplish nearly anything (such as getting North Korea to denuclearize) through the power of personality alone.

It was his suspicion of the institutions that carry out U.S. foreign policy that led Trump to circumvent them and put his deranged lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of policy toward Ukraine, which led to him being impeached. And one can only imagine how that suspicion grew as he watched a parade of nonpartisan civil servants testify against him in the impeachment inquiry.

So where does he go from here? Trump will only be more angry and contemptuous of the institutions of U.S. government and more eager to ensure that only the most sycophantic loyalists are installed to run them. Don’t be surprised if we see a government-wide purge of even many of his own appointees, the ones who have shown themselves to be insufficiently loyal. Along with that, the agencies will become even more dysfunctional than he has already made them as morale sinks further and more professionals depart public service.

It’ll be bad enough if Trump is in office for only another 13 months. I shudder to imagine what he’ll do with five years.

