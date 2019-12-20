You’ve made it through the year. You’ve made it through six Democratic primary debates (or eight, depending on who’s counting). You’ve made it through candidates jumping in, jumping out, jumping at any chance to crack four percent in a national poll.

Now you might be wondering: “What?”

Don’t worry. We are, too. This has been the most rambunctious Democratic primary race in recent political memory, so it’s no wonder people aren’t quite sure how to make heads or tails of it. But we’d like to help.

On camera, we’re Karen Tumulty, veteran political reporter-turned-columnist, and Drew Goins, an assistant opinions editor working his way through the first primary process of his professional life. Behind the lens are video producers and editors Joshua Carroll, Danielle Kunitz and Kate Woodsome.

Let us sit you down (okay, let Karen sit us all down) to work through the big questions: Why has this race been so crazy? Who do we need to be paying closest attention to? Can anyone we’ve seen really beat President Trump?

It’s time to get a hold of 2019 — and make sure we know what we need to for 2020.

And sorry, but you’ll have to bring your own fries.

