* Josh Lederman reports that Rudy Giuliani is continuing his world conspiracy tour:
Even as President Donald Trump awaits a trial in the Senate, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is moving full speed ahead with new allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, the very individuals targeted by Trump in events that triggered his impeachment.In recent weeks, Giuliani — himself under federal investigation for his Ukraine activities — has cryptically teased what he calls new “proof” buttressing charges about Biden and purported corruption during the Obama administration, attempting to flip the script by contending that Democrats, not the president, are the ones guilty of obstruction and collusion with a foreign power to influence elections.
It’s amazing to think that for a brief moment in 2001, he had the respect of all Americans.
* Sarah Posner argues that Christianity Today calling for Trump’s impeachment won’t dent his support among evangelicals.
* Ruth Marcus explores what the ideal of “impartial justice” should mean to the senators considering Trump’s misdeeds.
* Olivia Nuzzi has an absolutely bonkers interview with Giuliani.
* Philip Bump explains Trump’s bizarre rant on windmills.
* Parker Molloy offers a history of how Fox News created the War on Christmas.
* Matt Wynn and John Fritze analyze Trump’s tweets and find that over time they’ve grown more and more negative.
* Kevin Kruse and Julian Zelizer explain how we went from Obama’s America to Trump’s America.
* Anna North details how the unraveling of Roe v. Wade began in 2010.
* Paul Djupe describes research showing that white evangelical Protestants are convinced atheists would strip away their rights if they could, but in fact atheists are far less likely than evangelicals to want to deprive others of basic rights.
