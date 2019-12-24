The events were part of a high-dollar fundraising program that Warren had embraced her entire political career, from her first Senate run in 2011 through her reelection last year. Warren was so successful at it that she was able to transfer $10 million of her Senate cash to help launch her presidential bid. But in the past year Warren has undergone a transformation, moving from one of the Democratic Party’s biggest draws at high-dollar fundraisers to a presidential candidate who has sworn them off as sinister attempts to sell access.

The article documents some of the ways Warren raised money in the past, and as such it’s a useful dive into what politicians need to do to run for office. But now some of her former donors are bitter that she has turned her back on them and declared the entire system to be corrupt — not necessarily that it legalizes outright bribery, but that those who donate expect politicians to at least give them their time and attention.

So if you’re, say, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reading that article, you’d say that she’s a hypocrite, attacking others for participating in a system she herself has benefited from. So let’s think about what that means.

AD

AD

If you think this history seriously undermines Warren’s argument about the corruption of the system, you’re saying one of two things. The first would be that she’s wrong when she says that having to raise money from rich people is inherently problematic, and that’s proven by the fact that she used to do it and remained uncorrupted. The second would be that her argument is correct, but her previous fund-raising suggests she’s as corrupt as everyone else.

The first of those interpretations is the one Buttigieg or any other of Warren’s opponents would be more comfortable making, since it makes them look better. But when you look at their other decisions, things get complicated.

Let’s take Buttigieg. This past spring, he swore off donations from federal lobbyists, having already pledged not to take money from corporate PACs or the fossil fuel industry. That’s an admission that certain kinds of contributions are inherently problematic, because the people giving them might be looking for some official action in return and you wouldn’t want to give those people your time, let alone be tempted to do things for them.

AD

AD

Yet Buttigieg has gotten more contributions from Wall Street than any other candidate in the race. He would probably argue that there’s nothing wrong with that, because there are some liberals on Wall Street and he’s going to raise their taxes anyway (“The only promise any donor will ever get from Pete is that he’ll use that money to defeat Donald Trump,” a spokesperson said).

You can decide that that’s perfectly reasonable, because unless you’re willing to take money from every planet-defiler or war criminal who shows up with a check, you have to draw a line somewhere (and we should note that the fact that Republicans have no discernible morals when it comes to who they’ll take money from makes things much easier on them).

Or you could decide that it amounts to hair-splitting, and Wall Street money isn’t much better than fossil fuel money, especially since Wall Street lobbyists will absolutely beseech the next president for friendly treatment, as they always do.

AD

AD

We should note that although Buttigieg has been arguing about this with Warren, most of the other candidates (with the notable exception of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders) are on his side of this issue. But what about the hypocrisy charge?

Warren could certainly say that she did indeed used to be a part of that system, so she knows well how it works but has finally managed to break free of it. And it’s true that there are a limited number of politicians who can do so — it takes a large number of small donors who are devoted enough to keep giving. She took a major risk when she decided not to do high-dollar fundraising events or “call time” (when a candidate calls prospective donors one after another asking for money). The strategy might be working for her, but it might not have for others, who can’t compete without spending a lot of time schmoozing with rich people.

Which is more hypocritical: Saying you won’t take money corporate PACs and then collecting donations from a bunch of Wall Street executives, or saying all high-dollar fundraising is wrong when you used to do it yourself?

AD

AD

When we call someone a hypocrite, we’re saying they can’t be trusted. But it would be hard to argue that Warren isn’t really concerned about corruption, or that if she were elected she’d say, “Aha, fooled you all!” and appoint a bunch of Wall Streeters to run the Treasury Department. And as I’ve argued before, as a general matter, there’s nothing wrong with flip-flopping. Once a politician flips — almost always to get themselves more in line with where their party is — they rarely flop back. Joe Biden flipped on the Hyde Amendment this year, and that was a good thing. If Warren’s current position is the superior one, then you could just say “Well done” and hope other candidates do the same.

But I suspect it’s the moral judgment in what she argues that really grates on her opponents. They believe they have only good motives (since we all believe that about ourselves) and feel they have no choice but to raise money however they can. They’re sure they won’t be corrupted, and don’t like someone claiming they will. Which probably means they’re going to keep looking for ways to call her a hypocrite, and she’ll be happy to keep this argument going if it reinforces her message about how dirty the whole system is.

Read more:

AD

AD

AD