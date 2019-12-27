Which is why Trump weaves a narrative of constant victimhood, telling his supporters not only that they are besieged and brutalized, but also that no one is more a victim than him. There has surely never been a president who spent so much time complaining — the media aren’t good enough to me, I’m not getting the credit I deserve, the Democrats don’t give me due process, my toilet isn’t powerful enough, it’s unfair, it’s unfair, it’s unfair.

At times this narrative is absurd and comical, and at times it’s incredibly dangerous. Much of the time it’s both.

So it was that the president’s favorite TV show, the festival of nincompoopery that is “Fox & Friends,” ran a segment Thursday expressing outrage over the fact that the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. cut out Trump’s seven-second cameo in the 1992 film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” for broadcast, a crime plainly worthy of extended discussion on national television. The inevitable response came in condemning tweets from both the president and his firstborn son to their millions of followers, delivering the day’s instruction on what to be angry about.

CNN’s Daniel Dale, who is both an indefatigable fact-checker and openly Canadian, explained that the real story is that starting in 2014, the CBC cut eight minutes out of the two-hour movie to make room for commercials, including many other scenes besides Trump’s cameo. But no matter: It’s just one more example of how snooty, elitist poutine-sucking foreigners treat Trump so terribly unfairly. His ability to take offense, and his devotees’ ability to be offended on his behalf, is without limit.

That is in many ways the tie that binds all the disparate types of people who stand behind Trump, from white Rust Belters to white evangelicals to white billionaires: the sense that they have been victimized and disrespected, and the desire to hit back at those who they believe have mistreated them.

To be clear, many of those people have genuine reason to feel aggrieved (not the billionaires, of course). The system has indeed failed people whose communities were devastated by the loss of manufacturing jobs and the decline of labor unions. When conservative Christians lament that modern society is hostile to many of their values, they’re right.

If you’re puzzled about why the former continue to support Trump despite the fact that he seeks to make their economic lives worse by enhancing the power of economic elites, or why the latter continue to support him despite his personal and policy immorality, this is part of the answer. Trump might spin ludicrous fantasies for them of how he’ll turn their world into a paradise, but he also encourages them to cultivate their sense of victimhood.

There are no condescending lectures to Trump supporters about pulling on their bootstraps to solve their problems. The message is simple: You have been wronged, and you should be mad.

And inevitably — as with everything — he turns the attention back toward himself. This is one of the less obvious sources of Trump’s appeal: Though he was handed millions of dollars by his father, he never stops talking about how he’s the victim. It establishes a connection with his voters: I’m just like you, he tells them, because those jerks are trying to keep me down, too.

Sometimes it comes out in juvenile complaints about things like what’s on TV in Toronto this week, but it has a much darker side, one that Trump has eagerly fed. As the United States has grown more diverse in recent years and expanded (ever so slowly) the rights and portion of power granted to women and people of color, white men have felt a profound sense of loss.

That sense is expressed in any number of ways, some more aggressive than others. You can see it on Fox News, where the belief that white men are under siege is the flip side to the constant warnings about criminal immigrants and minorities. You can see it in the “Jews will not replace us!” chants in Charlottesville from those the president called “very fine people.” You can see it in Dylann Roof’s hope to start a race war with an act of mass murder.

Though he may have been privileged from the moment of his birth, Trump understands that sense of loss well, and organized his presidential bid around it. When he said he’d build a wall and make Mexico pay for it, he was writing a story of the white man’s dignity regained through humiliation and domination of the foreign Other.

His failure to deliver on that promise (and many others) makes the task of keeping his supporters angry and aggrieved all the more urgent. So make no mistake: Amidst what is sure to be a campaign of uncommon, perhaps unprecedented brutality directed at his Democratic opponent, Trump will never stop whining, all the way to next November.

