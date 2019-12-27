In New Zealand, horrific mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch took the lives of dozens of people. New Zealand acted as though there were something it could do to prevent this and, a month later, it passed a ban on semiautomatic military-style weapons, bewildering millions of Americans who had been told the only remedy for events like this was nothing.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, people were paying thousands of dollars for something that was a bad idea and would dog them for the rest of their careers with a brand of deepest shame. I am speaking, of course, of the movie “Cats,” but also, Operation Varsity Blues revealed that parents, including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, were paying immense bribes to get their children into prestigious universities, and USC! (That is the joke, I think.)

Scientists managed to capture evidence of something that would suck in anyone who ventured too close, dilate time and alter proportions in a terrifying way, so as to make anyone nearby believe that they were witnessing something unholy. Someone took a picture of a black hole around this time, but I am speaking, of course, of the announcement that the movie “Cats” would feature something called “Digital Fur Technology.”

In Paris, a horrifying spectacle alarmed all who witnessed it, as something beautiful was destroyed. And, after the “Cats” trailer, the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. Proving once again that people will spend any amount of money on anything, provided it does not help too many people, billionaires swooped in immediately to try to repair the damage.

The Mueller report came out, kind of. The Trump presidency’s underlying tenet has always been “Never underestimate Americans’ unwillingness to read,” and so Attorney General William P. Barr released a short summary saying that what the report said was that President Trump had done nothing wrong but that special counsel Robert S. Mueller had discovered in the course of the investigation that he himself was probably a witch, and Americans … said “Okay,” burned their “It’s Mueller Time” tees, and moved on.

After this close shave, Trump thought that he had better stop doing anything that might seem even remotely like inviting foreign interference in the election — no, I’m sorry. As usual, he did the opposite of that. And he had a perfect telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that we would never hear about again.

In Britain, Theresa May resigned as prime minister; the British people were upset that she would not deliver to them immediately this thing that many Britons did not actually want and that seemed like it might really damage their standing with Europe when people saw how it came out, but whose approach seemed inevitable. Again, I am speaking of the movie “Cats.”

Sarah Sanders stopped being the White House press secretary, in the same sense that if I were to announce that I was not going to the gym any more, I would have stopped going to the gym. (I have not visited the gym or held a press conference in months.) This freed her up to spend more time doing what America needed: contemplating the approach of “Cats.”

Trump invited all of his most favorite friends and tanks to have a creepy celebration on the Mall! Mueller testified, but he did not have enough pizzazz. In Brazil, people witnessed something truly horrifying that would, if left unchecked, permanently damage humans’ ability to live on this planet, emitted large quantities of noxious smoke, and which those who were not bothered by it said would be good for making money. I am speaking, of course of the second trailer for “Cats,” but also large swaths of the Amazon rainforest were burning.

Also, Trump drew on a map with a Sharpie to move a hurricane from one place to another, a fearsome power he inexplicably did not volunteer to use to protect America’s Kurdish allies.

Greta Thunberg delivered an impassioned speech saying that the adults in her life had failed her — they saw something truly devastating coming, about which all the science was entirely in agreement, but they were doing nothing to stop it. She was speaking, of course, about the movie “Cats,” which no adult would lift a finger to pause (finger to paws?). Time magazine put her on its cover for her impassioned objections to this film. The youth are the future!

Approximately 8,000 people ran for president in the Democratic Party, forcing the debates to span multiple nights and fill everyone slowly with implacable rage. “There are too many of them, I don’t understand what they are doing, and the more I learn about all of them, the angrier I get,” Americans said, speaking, of course, of the cats in the movie “Cats,” but also of the candidates in the Democratic primary, which had been underway for months at this point. John Delaney went to Iowa and, I think, is still there.

Some people did not think that the call the president had with the Ukrainian president had been so perfect after all, especially when they discovered that we apparently had been withholding aid from Ukraine until Zelensky agreed to investigate Trump’s political rival. And, so, impeachment proceedings began. There was lots of exciting testimony, full of pizazz, nonsensical yet rhyming refrains, and people who once had dignity caterwauling strangely in front of the cameras! Or was that the movie “Cats”?

In the movie “Cats,” the cats keep saying things like “Look what the cat dragged in,” implying that their reality has no internal rules or logic, and that they are unable to confront for too long what is happening and who they truly are. Inspired by this, Republicans in Congress said lots of things to defend the president from impeachment, but he was impeached anyway.

And the movie “Cats” came out. What a decade it has been!

Or year. Has it only been a year?

