In 2004, it was Sens. John F. Kerry (D-Mass.) and John Edwards (D-N.C.). Their candidacies looked dead in the water in December 2003 with polls showing Kerry third and Edwards a poor fourth. Both still trailed the leaders, former Democratic Vermont governor Howard Dean and Rep. Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.), as late as early January. But they surged as Election Day approached. Kerry won the Jan. 19 vote with 37 percent, 24 points higher than his Jan. 6 standing. Edwards came in second with 32.6 percent, more than 23 points higher than his early January poll result. The two men went on to form the 2004 Democratic ticket, narrowly losing to President George W. Bush.

Republican Mike Huckabee was 2008’s cyclone. The former Arkansas governor was considered a fringe candidate when he entered the race. He had climbed into second place in Iowa by mid-November but still trailed the leader, former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, by 14 percentage points. Then he took off, gaining 20 points in a month. The Christian conservative held on to win by nine points, dealing what would later be clear was a fatal blow to Romney’s hopes.

Former senator Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), 2012’s cyclone, was an also-ran in caucus polling in December 2011. He was in seventh place with a mere 4 percent a month before the vote, and he was in sixth with less than 8 percent with only a week to go. But then he charged, gaining so rapidly that he had risen to third place with 16 percent in the final pre-caucus RealClearPolitics polling average. Even that understated his rise, as Santorum won the caucus with 24.6 percent.

2016 was the year of Donald Trump, but for a couple of weeks it looked as though it might be the year of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). The charismatic Floridian languished in third or fourth place in Iowa all fall and was still there on Jan. 23, polling a mere 10.8 percent in the RCP average. But nine days later, he was at 16.9 percent, and on caucus day he finished a close third with 23.1 percent. That surge sent his polling numbers up in New Hampshire, taking him from fifth to second in just four days. Had he not stumbled in the final debate before the Granite State’s primary, Rubio might have ridden his Iowa surge to displace Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) as Trump’s primary competitor.

These cyclones shared some common characteristics. Each competed in a multicandidate race without a clear front-runner. Each presented a positive appeal, eschewing attacks against the candidates ahead of them. None had ever led in the Iowa polling average within six months of the caucus date. Some (Kerry and Rubio) had big campaign budgets and staffs, while the others were operating more shoestring efforts, but each had a clear strategy targeting Iowa as the place they could make their breakthrough.

There are two obvious cyclone possibilities in 2020: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sanders might seem to be an odd choice, because he has run before and is a national figure. But as a candidate with a significant following and large budget who hasn’t yet caught fire, the socialist firebrand fits the Kerry-Huckabee-Rubio mold. One can easily imagine progressives turning to him out of hope just as younger moderates turn to him out of despair over the alternatives.

Klobuchar could be the Edwards or Santorum of this race. Like them, she has slowly risen in Iowa polls, outlasting more heralded candidates such as former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Now in fifth place with a bit over 6 percent in the polls, Klobuchar would be the sort of person whom moderate or liberal Democrats could turn to if they are uncomfortable with the leading candidates. The average Iowa cyclone gains 19 points in the last month. Klobuchar would have to gain only 16 to be in first place.

No one knows who will win in Iowa. But it would be a surprise if someone doesn’t rapidly ascend in the final month. Expect Democratic forecasts to read “cyclone warning” soon.

