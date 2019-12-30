But simply promising to build on, strengthen and protect the ACA won’t be enough in 2020. First, we need to remember that the medical-industrial complex opposes almost all reform, no matter how small. It has already managed to stop — at least for now — popular legislation ending surprise bills for medical emergencies. At the same time, it is funding a campaign against both the “public option” and Medicare-for-all, treating both as existential threats to its business model.

Moreover, in many ways, the major issues people face with health care don’t have much to do with the ACA at all. The problems accessing needed medical services extend well beyond simply possessing a health insurance policy.

The percentage of working-age adults considered underinsured — that is, facing out-of-pocket costs they likely cannot afford without difficulty — has increased from 22 percent in 2010 to 29 percent in 2018. At the same time, the cost of many necessary pharmaceuticals has skyrocketed, which is why you’ve likely seen multiple news stories about people young and old dying because they rationed their insulin. A couple who turned 65 this year can expect to spend $285,000 on unreimbursed health-care expenses over the course of the remainder of their lives. If you add in dental bills and long-term care, that number increases to more than $387,000.

Oh, and American life expectancy has now fallen for three years running, even as we spend significantly more than any other country on health care. No wonder health-care policy is still one of Americans’ top issues.

Simply doing away with the ACA — which does guarantee health insurance access — not only wouldn’t make these issues better; it would make them worse. A $5,000 or $10,000 in-network deductible is horrible, but it’s a lot less awful than not having one at all because no company will insure you because of a preexisting condition.

Republicans’ mistake in the years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act was taking popular disapproval of the reform literally but not seriously. It should have been obvious from very early on that people complaining about the ACA were all too often actually complaining about their own increasingly less than satisfactory health-care coverage situation. That almost certainly didn’t involve the ACA in a meaningful way. How could it? A majority of working-age Americans receive health insurance from their employers. People who are 65 and older can access Medicare.

But possessing health insurance doesn’t equal a guarantee of affordable health care. Americans remain desperate for that. If they were content, opening up the Medicare system and permitting buy-ins would not be popular. If people were happy, polling from the progressive policy shop Data for Progress would not show that a hypothetical Democratic presidential candidate campaigning on Medicare-for-all performs better against President Trump than one running on a “Strengthening the Affordable Care Act” platform.

In midterm congressional races, it’s possible to sidestep the big picture. It’s much harder to do in a presidential election year, when people aren’t simply looking for protection — they are also seeking a direction for the future. Americans want health care that doesn’t leave them at risk of outrageous expenses, or wallet biopsies. They don’t, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) points out, want to fill out endless forms before accessing care. They aren’t interested in “shopping” for insurance, emergency services or the price of a hip replacement. Even though the need to defend the Affordable Care Act is as pressing as ever, the continuing appeal of Medicare-for-all shows that people want something better. Democrats would be foolish to ignore that.

