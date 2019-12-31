The sole means by which a free and independent media properly can serve a democratic citizenry is by revealing and disseminating the truth with as much accuracy and factual backup as possible. That requires labeling what is untrue as false and what is true as factual. That requires calling out President Trump and his right-wing media allies.

Chuck Todd has been wrestling with this problem. On Sunday’s “Meet the Press” he acknowledged:

AD

AD

The terms “alternative facts” and “truth isn’t truth” debuted here on “Meet the Press” over the last couple of years, but these ideas are not new. Russia’s government, for instance, now disorients its populace with so many versions of “the truth” it creates what one former Russian TV producer called “the fog of unknowability.” … I mean, we are now aware that there are some politicians who want to come on this show, because they’re hoping to get a viral moment to use for fundraising. And the minute we caught wind of that, we won’t put those folks on.

It is easy to say that mainstream media should have figured all this out after the first time Kellyanne Conway lied, but this truly is a case of better late than never.

Here are some entirely provable facts: We have never had a president of the United States willfully and consistently carrying foreign propaganda, attempting to discredit all independent sources of information, entirely indifferent to truth and able to persuade an entire political party and millions of Americans to disregard provable facts to defend his grip on power. We have one party operating with an objective that is antagonistic toward any and all facts unfavorable to its leader and the other trying, however imperfectly, to adhere to the old, normal rules of politics in which spin and self-puffery are permissible but out-and-out lies (especially more than 15,000 of them) are not.

If cable TV news got serious about patrolling the truth, it could screen guests and panelists. Did Russia interfere with the election? Did Ukraine? If the answers are not yes and no, respectively, the person is not put on the air. Period. But I can hear the howls: That would mean most Republicans would not get on the air! Yes, and that’s the result not of media bias but of a party determined to sublimate truth to power. The outlets should explain why they do not have a Republican on air on a certain topic (e.g., We tried but all insisted on lying) and then, as best as possible, attempt to present the universe of known facts, from guests, anchors, experts and reporters. (In print, the solution is easier. One can report, “Cruz lied, again insisting Ukraine. …”)

AD

AD

A second approach would be to end interviews when the guest insists on lying. The next time Sens. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) or Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) start arguing that “Ukraine meddled too,” the host stops the interview cold, asks the senator to correct the record and, if he refuses, end the interview or at the very least ends that part of the interview with an explanation that this is not a platform for misinformation.

Another option is to prerecord interviews, refusing to air propaganda, or, alternatively, annotate the interview in real time to determine where the facts end and the lying begins. This is not a solution, certainly, for breaking news stories but much of what politicians say on Sunday shows can be recorded hours, if not days, earlier.

Finally, whatever approach is taken, it is critical to avoid equating liars with truth tellers and giving “equal time” to fabrications. That may require a full rethinking of the nature of many interview shows, at least in the short term. However, legitimate news organizations need to come to terms with the new reality: One party is an echo chamber for Russian propaganda. Only by telling news consumers what is true and what is not can the mainstream media do their job and retain their credibility.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD