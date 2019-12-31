Nick Schifrin: Brian, you just mentioned deterrence, but Iran shot down a U.S. drone earlier this year and attacked an oil facility in Saudi Arabia, and there was no U.S. military response after those two incidents.

Have you been worried that Iran feels that it could get away with these attacks?

Brian Hook: Well, what we saw was an erosion of deterrence for the many years preceding the president’s election three years ago. What we have done is, we have now sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and entities as part of the Iranian regime. We’re trying to restore deterrence. We’re trying to reverse the gains made by the Iranian regime over the last many years. Iran today faces its worst financial crisis and its worst political unrest in its 40-year history. But if we’re attacked, then we’re going to respond, as the president did yesterday.

Nick Schifrin: But I know that you want to talk ability deterrence after the Iran nuclear deal a few years ago, but the deterrence over the last few months, I have heard from military officials fearing that that deterrence has been lost. Do you worry that that deterrence, that the fact that Iran felt it could get away with these attacks, do you feel like that was happening because the U.S. wasn’t responding to previous attacks?

Brian Hook: Well, I think we did respond. We certainly increased the number of sanctions on the regime. We enhanced our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets. We also put more troops in the region. We removed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group. So we did a number of things.

But during that same period of time, the president and Secretary Pompeo made clear that we will use military force if we are attacked. And that happened then a few days ago. The president, as I said, has shown a great deal of restraint, because the last thing America is looking for is another conflict in the Middle East.