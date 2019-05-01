There may be some merit in Petula Dvorak’s argument that it’s Gen Xers’ turn to lead the nation [“Baby boomers, it’s Gen X’s turn to lead,” Metro, April 26]. After all, with generations of about 19 years, baby boomers will soon complete 28 years in the presidency. On the other hand, it is arguably past time for members of the Lucky Few — or Silent — Generation to hold that office. After all, members of what was formerly called the GI Generation — appropriately, since all of those presidents served in the armed forces — held the presidency for 32 years, and the Silent Generation is thus far the only generation in U.S. history not to have had a member serve as president. Our generation’s last chance is the 2020 election, with, so far, two hopefuls in the running.

Paul H. Blackman, Arlington