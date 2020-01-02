* Earlier today we wrote about newly unearthed emails showing that inside the administration, consternation about the legality and consequences of President Trump’s corrupt freezing of Ukraine aid ran deeper than previously known.

Now Democrats are jumping on the news. Here’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

And here’s Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

As we noted, every time something like this comes out, it makes it all the more obvious that Senate Republicans are courting great risk in pushing for a sham trial and quick acquittal, though this might be their least bad option.

* The new fourth quarter fundraising numbers are in. Bernie Sanders pulled in $34 million; Pete Buttigieg hauled in $24 million; Joe Biden raised $22 million; and Trump pulled in $46 million. Dave Weigel brings the key context:

Wait, voters might also be energized on the Democratic side? Never mind what happened in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 elections -- this is simply inconceivable, since Trump (echoed by some gullible pundits) said impeachment is a sure winner for him.

* Cristina Marcos reports that moderate Democrats are right now standing firm behind Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of holding the articles of impeachment until Senate GOP leaders reveal what procedure they can accept. But they may not want this to drag on forever.

* Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race today, and John Stoehr explains how Castro’s pro-immigration values and ideas will endure in the Democratic primaries.

* Matthew Gertz has a good Twitter thread detailing Trump’s live-tweeting of Fox News over the holidays, revealing that Trump didn’t take any break from mainlining right wing media and regurgitating it to his tens of millions of followers.