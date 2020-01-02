The newly-revealed unredacted emails are a devastating blow to Senator McConnell’s push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we’ve requested.



The American people deserve a fair trial that gets to the truth, not a rigged process that enables a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/z851ch0mjE — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 2, 2020

As we noted, every time something like this comes out, it makes it all the more obvious that Senate Republicans are courting great risk in pushing for a sham trial and quick acquittal, though this might be their least bad option.

* The new fourth quarter fundraising numbers are in. Bernie Sanders pulled in $34 million; Pete Buttigieg hauled in $24 million; Joe Biden raised $22 million; and Trump pulled in $46 million. Dave Weigel brings the key context:

Trump raised $46 million for the quarter. For all the "impeachment is SURGING Trump's fundraising" stuff (I'm sure it did!), the Dem field is easily going to double him.



That is really, really unusual. The 2012 GOP field and 2004 Dem field did not outpace incumbent presidents. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 2, 2020

Wait, voters might also be energized on the Democratic side? Never mind what happened in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 elections -- this is simply inconceivable, since Trump (echoed by some gullible pundits) said impeachment is a sure winner for him.

* Jennifer Rubin catches Senator Susan Collins laying the rhetorical groundwork to help Trump rig his trial and cover-up while pretending not to.

* Cristina Marcos reports that moderate Democrats are right now standing firm behind Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of holding the articles of impeachment until Senate GOP leaders reveal what procedure they can accept. But they may not want this to drag on forever.

* Nahal Toosi has a good piece explaining how Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran is blowing up in Iraq, because the administration has no idea what it wants to accomplish, other than making Trump look “strong.”

* Julian Castro dropped out of the presidential race today, and John Stoehr explains how Castro’s pro-immigration values and ideas will endure in the Democratic primaries.

* Matthew Gertz has a good Twitter thread detailing Trump’s live-tweeting of Fox News over the holidays, revealing that Trump didn’t take any break from mainlining right wing media and regurgitating it to his tens of millions of followers.

* Joan Walsh has a nice essay on the 2010s as the decade in which the both-sidesing media helped drive us into a ditch.

* Rachel Morris has an excellent, deeply reported piece detailing how Trump and his immigration hardliners have erected all kinds of bureaucratic walls to immigration, even if his physical wall still isn’t happening.

* Will Bunch talks to experts about how Trump could soon make federal policy towards the homeless much worse, in a cruelty-is-the-point kind of way.

* And Fintan O’Toole has a nice meditation on Joe Biden’s relationship with death, and on why Biden imagines himself as an heir to the Kennedys.

