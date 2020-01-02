It is important to remember that many rural, white men, especially those with no college education, are among Trump’s strongest supporters. It is they who thrill to Trump’s message of white resentment and xenophobia. They might check the box as born-again evangelicals, but that religious identity might be irrelevant to their feelings about Trump. For them, Trump is a racial and cultural warrior who takes on urban elites, minorities and foreigners.

Understanding the subgroups within the larger born-again evangelical community should help Democrats clarify who is a persuadable voter and who is not. The infrequent or non-attending born-again evangelicals who support Trump because of his racism and cultural aggression on their behalf are almost certainly not going to become Democratic voters in 2020. No Democrat running for president (or for Congress, for that matter) is trying to out-Trump the president when it comes to race, immigration and culture.

Aside from that group, however, there is a large universe of Americans (nonwhite evangelicals, white mainline Protestants and Catholics, white non-Christians, etc.) who will listen for Democrats’ expressions of faith and explanations of his or her religious-based values.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg commented on his faith in a November interview with Rolling Stone. “I mean, to me, obviously as a progressive, it has more to do with the stranger and weakest among us and the poor and so on,” Buttigieg said. “But the shocking thing is that [evangelical leaders] have betrayed not only my understanding, but as recently as when I was growing up in the Clinton years, they seemed to think that it was important that a president be a moral leader and subscribe to certain concepts of family and decency and rectitude. And it turns out that when power comes into the equation, they don’t care so much.”

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks and writes eloquently about his faith. “The nuns [in Catholic school] taught us reading, writing, math and history — as well as core concepts of decency, fair play and virtue,” he related in a piece for the Religion News Service. "They took as a starting point the teaching from the Gospel of Matthew: 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” He continued: “My whole idea of self and family, of community and the wider world, stems from those lessons. They drilled into me a core truth: Every single human being deserves to be treated with dignity. Everyone. The poor and the powerless, the marginalized and vulnerable, the least of these. That has been the animating principle of my life and my faith.”

In short, whether it is Buttigieg talking about the religious precept to welcome the stranger, or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sharing her favorite Bible verse, or Biden relating the basis for his views on social justice, or Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discussing his deep faith and commitment to “radical love” (“Deeper than any defining part of my being, is my faith, and if I divorce that from public dialogue, then I am not sharing with the country ... my constituency, the truth of who I am”), Democratic candidates can reach millions of Americans for whom religion is critically important and provide reassurance to religious progressives and to religious voters who might not have ever voted for a Democrat for president.

Armed with faith-based values, Democrats can offer a searing critique of Trump’s cruelty, dishonesty, racism, narcissism and materialism as well as a defense against Trump’s claims that they are some sort of crazy, godless socialists. There is no better opportunity for Democrats to present themselves as the values party, thereby appealing to voters of all faiths or no faith at all.

