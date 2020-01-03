President Trump told reporters Friday that the United States had killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top military figures, in a bid to “stop a war.” The president, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, urged Iran not to retaliate.
“We did not take action to start a war,” he said.
The targeted killing of Soleimani, a powerful figure among forces aligned with Iran throughout the Middle East, dramatically increased tensions in the region and caused U.S. outposts and personnel to brace for retaliatory attacks. The attack also upset global markets and sent oil prices shooting upward. The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad warned Americans in Iraq to leave “immediately.”
The Pentagon said that it will deploy 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed to exact “severe revenge” on the United States for the drone strike that killed Soleimani early Friday near the Baghdad airport.

As part of that deescalation, we’ll be deploying thousands of additional troops.

European leaders on Friday warned that the targeted killing of Iran's top military commander by the United States could unleash an unpredictable blowback, putting allied troops at risk, straining already troubled transatlantic ties and dealing a death blow to the Iran nuclear deal.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the Trump administration's order to kill Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, had come after "a series of dangerous provocations by Iran" but had "not made it easier to reduce tensions."
Maas said he had expressed his concerns "clearly" to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who called his British and German counterparts on Friday.
For those in Europe who may have wished to ride out recent tensions with the United States and Band-Aid world problems for the duration of the Trump era, their hopes appeared to dim.

It’s a good thing we got rid of the Iran nuclear deal, so we could get back to a situation in which war is more likely.

