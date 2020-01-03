* Barbara Slavin offers an absolutely harrowing look ahead at what Trump’s decision to order Soleimani’s killing might unleash.
* Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a former foreign policy analyst, has a great Twitter thread spelling out the pitfalls that now lie ahead.
* Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett report that Senate Democrats are publicly remaining neutral on how they’ll vote at Trump’s trial to try to entice Republicans to keep an open mind. That’s the right posture, but … good luck with that!
* Steve Benen punctures Sen. Marco Rubio’s silly argument against having witnesses at Trump’s trial, and asks the key question: Why don’t Republicans want more information about what Trump did?
* That deceptively edited video of Joe Biden was viewed more than a million times on the strength of one tweet alone, the Associated Press reports. Maybe reporters shouldn’t be complicit in spreading this kind of thing?
* In light of Trump’s order of the Soleimani killing, which could lead to wider war, it’s worth revisiting Matthew Gertz’s roundup of punditry and analysis that credulously cast Trump as a “dove” in the runup to 2016.
* Also see Gertz’s roundup of Fox News personalities gushing about Trump’s assassination order and how brave and historic it supposedly was.
* Yet another House Republican is retiring. The number is now more than two dozen, dimming GOP hopes of taking back the lower chamber.
* And David Wallace-Wells on why global apathy about the Australia fires should make us very, very afraid for our planet’s future.