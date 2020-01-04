How is it that Africa’s most industrialized economy — with sophisticated financial markets, globally competitive universities, advanced hospitals and innovative information technology hubs — is no longer able to generate sufficient power to keep the lights on?

AD

AD

In truth, South Africa’s electricity supply has been volatile for more than a decade. Blackouts, euphemistically termed “load shedding,” have occurred because Eskom is in perpetual crisis. In 2019, it was $31 billion in debt and, without government bailouts, would be in default.

To understand how Eskom became the greatest risk to South Africa’s economy, it is worth going back nearly a century. At the end of World War I, the country was rapidly industrializing. Large-scale land dispossession and the discovery of gold forced South Africans toward the cities and mines. Steam-generated power could not sustain the expansion of mining and rail transport. As a result, the parliament enacted legislation in 1922 creating an electricity utility to provide cheap power to the mines.

So began the state monopoly of power supply. Over the decades, Eskom built power plants — mostly coal, some hydro and one nuclear plant — and developed a national power grid to supply businesses and white households. And it has remained the primary source of electricity ever since.

AD

AD

When South Africa overthrew apartheid in 1994, and for the first decade of democracy, it was practically an article of faith that the country had one of the world’s cheapest power supplies. Power, it was assumed, would be both plentiful and inexpensive.

And it was — until it wasn’t.

The apartheid regime’s last push to build a fleet of power stations ended in the mid 1980s, before international sanctions and Chase Manhattan Bank’s decision to call in its South African government debt put South Africa’s moribund economy under further pressure and eventually brought the government to the negotiating table. But only in 2007, when surplus capacity had been run down, did the African National Congress government decide to allow Eskom commission two massive new coal-fired plants.

AD

The two plants, known as Kusile and Medupi, are together designed to generate about 9,600 megawatts of electricity. Yet neither one is fully operational, and both remain prone to continual delays and dramatic equipment failures.

AD

Whether this is due in part to overambitious planning entirely, or because they have been the site of plunder by a rent-seeking predatory class for more than a decade, is hard to tell. In 2015, Hitachi, Ltd. paid the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $19 million for violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Hitachi had handed millions to an ANC front company known as Chancellor House to ensure that it would win the bid for these plants.

The authorities have begun to act on corruption at the two plants. In December, four individuals were arrested on fraud and corruption charges. It’s likely that more indictments are on the way.

AD

Yet South Africa’s electricity crisis is ultimately a spectacular failure of planning. Experts identified the problem well in advance, but the state failed to act in time to replace or maintain older power plants. According to Jan Oberholzer, Eskom’s chief operating officer, the result is an “unpredictable and unreliable” system. On a good day, the utility can only perform at about 70 percent of capacity. During the recent blackouts, it was performing without 40 percent of capacity.

AD

A collapse of the power system would bury the country’s economic prospects and would likely precipitate severe social and political instability. It is for this reason that Ramaphosa believes that Eskom is “too important to fail.” His administration plans to save Eskom by breaking the monopoly into three separate entities, inviting some form of partnerships from the private sector. This has proved to be easier said than done, given vested interests within Eskom and in the ruling party’s governing alliance.

The government has also accelerated the opening for independent power producers to supply power from other sources such as wind and solar energy. This program, which began several years ago despite significant resistance within the ANC, has resulted in an estimated $4.7 billion in private investment in the electricity sector.

AD

The most common complaint about the Ramaphosa government is that it lacks the courage of its convictions. But it seems the government’s hand has been forced by the latest crisis. South Africans can hope there is some truth in the old saying: It is always darkest before the dawn.

AD

Read more:

AD