In Iowa, he is on his second bus tour and this week picked up a key endorsement from Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa). Politico reports, “Biden’s rebound comes amid a concentrated effort here. From Nov. 30 through this weekend, Biden will have spent 16 days in Iowa. By caucus day, he will have spent $4 million in integrated paid media, including broadcast TV, cable, Hulu, and social media."

Perhaps most important, he was confident, sure-footed and articulate this week in explaining the potential consequences from the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. “The drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander thrust the 2020 presidential campaign Friday into a new focus on foreign policy, a moment that could play to the strengths of Joe Biden in the Democratic primary race,” two Bloomberg reporters observed. “Biden seized on the killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani as a chance to remind Democratic voters of why he believes he’s the best suited to face President Donald Trump on foreign policy in the general election.” (It also helped that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) flip-flopped, first putting out a balanced statement akin to her moderate rival, and later coming back with a flat condemnation after she was attacked from the left.)

Despite the barrage of attacks from the White House and from 30-something, mostly male, mostly white and college-educated media figures, Biden has shown his staying power as he appeals to those not addicted to Twitter. His standing with African Americans, women, non-college-educated whites and older voters remains solid.

Even his ads seem more effective, as they remind voters that they know exactly who Biden is:

Moreover, he was quick out of the gate on Friday with an ad contrasting President Trump’s recklessness with his own experience:

We need a leader who will be ready on day one to pick up the pieces of Donald Trump's broken foreign policy and repair the damage he has caused around the world. pic.twitter.com/mB6i1U2yPv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Biden remains a vulnerable front-runner, but his staying power has defied critics’ predictions. He seems to have kicked his campaign into high gear in the nick of time (a month before the Iowa caucuses). For all that, we can say, well done, Mr. Biden.

