Now we don't know what information Steele may provide to Mueller's team, but we do know that Steele has previously provided the FBI with some information to try to verify some of the sources that he used to put together the dossier.

We're also learning that late last year top officials at the FBI, and the CIA, and the Director of National Intelligence actually discussed including parts of the Steele dossier in the official intelligence document on Russian meddling.

Sources tell us that the intelligence community didn't want to include it because they didn't want to explain what parts of the dossier that they had been able to corroborate. And they also were concerned about revealing sources and methods that they had used to do so.

So, while the President Trump calls the dossier a hoax, it appears that his intelligence agencies have a vastly different view.