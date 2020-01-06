The current debate about Iran has echoes of 2003, but it’s the differences and not the similarities that matter most. Back then, a popular president mounted an enormous propaganda effort to convince the public to back a full-scale invasion of a Middle Eastern country, gaining the support of nearly two-thirds of Americans for the war by the time it began.

Today, an unpopular president is bumbling his way toward some kind of military escalation and is highly unlikely to have popular backing for whatever ill-conceived action he decides to take.

And what about the Democrats? They may be a little vague when they explain their thoughts on the Middle East, but at least they’re not as pathetic as they were 17 years ago.

That Democratic Party was marked above all by fear. They were terrified of being called weak, of being charged with sympathy for our enemies, of being accused of a lack of patriotism. All Republicans had to do was say “Don’t you love America?” to leave them quivering in a fetal position while they promised to support whatever military adventure George W. Bush could dream up.

Not every Democrat, of course. Bernie Sanders, who is an independent — but is running for the Democratic presidential nomination and is one of only two candidates in Congress when the Iraq War was being debated — opposed it all along. But the party’s leaders, including those with national ambitions, all voted in favor of the war despite the fact that it was more than clear that Bush’s claim about Saddam Hussein’s supposed weapons of mass destruction was a preposterous lie.

Those who voted in favor of the war included the party’s 2004 presidential nominee, its 2016 nominee and the man who is currently the front-runner to be its 2020 nominee, Joe Biden. It was not because they were stupid or naive. It was out of fear — fear that they would be seen as weak and that if the war was a success they’d be proved wrong.

But they were proved wrong. Which is why Biden has repeatedly made the bizarre claim that though he supported the war before it started, he switched to opposing it as soon as it began. Not only is that false (he supported the war until well into 2004), but even if it were true it’s hard to see why it would make his judgment on the matter look any better.

Unlike Biden — or Hillary Clinton, or John Kerry — the other Democrats in the race don’t have to find some creative (and ultimately unpersuasive) way to explain their support for the worst foreign policy disaster in American history. Biden is the sole representative of the old Democratic Party on this subject.

It’s also clear, however, that like all of us, the candidates were caught off-guard by Trump’s decision to assassinate an Iranian general. They’ve all offered some version of the same response: Qasem Soleimani may have been an enemy of the United States and a malignant figure, but Trump ordered his killing without any apparent thought about what the consequences of escalating the conflict with Iran would be. Nothing good will come of it.

For now we’re focused on Soleimani’s killing and the immediate aftermath, but journalists and voters may soon demand more discussion of how Democrats would like to change American foreign policy in the region. Based on what they’ve said so far, they seem to want a reset to what our policy was before Trump took office: renew the deal that restrained Iran’s nuclear program (though who knows if that will be possible now), continue to attempt to extricate ourselves from Iraq and Afghanistan, and don’t allow ourselves to think that military action in the Middle East will ever be easy or come without unintended consequences.

That’s all perfectly sensible, even if it leaves many questions unanswered. And whatever else you can say about it, it’s vastly preferable to the party’s “We like war, too, kind of!” position of 17 years ago.

Everything that has happened since should have taught us that attempts to appear “strong” are not only substantively foolish, but they don’t offer anything like the political benefits the old Democrats hoped for. That’s at least a place to start.

