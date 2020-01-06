The U.S. military says it will reposition troops within Iraq in preparation for a possible withdrawal.

In a draft letter released Monday, Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III says that U.S. forces will be relocated “to prepare for onward movement” and says that “we respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.”A U.S. military official confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

A defense official speaking on the condition of anonymity said the letter was an attempt to notify the Iraqis that the U.S. would be moving troops around, not an indication that they would be leaving.

The move comes one day after Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country. Caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November, backed the move, but was not authorized to sign the bill into law.