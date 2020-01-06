* Ariel Edwards-Levy has some early poll data on what the public thinks about Trump’s Iran policy.
* Jonathan Guyer explores the ways Soleimani had already succeeded in the long conflict in the Middle East.
* Jonathan Bernstein argues that if Trump thinks a war with Iran will help him win reelection, he’s almost certainly mistaken.
* John Stoehr has a Twitter thread marshaling numerous arguments and recent developments that undercut the idea that war will help Trump’s reelection chances.
* Simon Rosenberg argues that Trump’s Iran attack, far from distracting from impeachment, actually strengthens the case for removal, since it further underscores his fundamental unfitness to serve.
* Sean McElwee and Brian Schaffner explain how Democrats can win back those Obama-Trump voters without compromising core principles.
* Worth watching: In the high profile primary challenge to Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, the Justice Democrats backing his opponent, Jessica Cisneros, are highlighting Cuellar’s absurdly argued statement of support for Trump’s Iran strike as an argument against him.
* Kristin Romey highlights the many cultural treasures in Iran that could be destroyed and lost forever in a war with the U.S.
* Sarah Pulliam Bailey reports on the troubling symbolism of the rifles Donald Trump Jr. poses with on Instagram.
* At the American Prospect, I looked back at 2003 to consider the limits of Trump’s ability to turn Iran into a full-blown catastrophe.
* And Jonathan Chait looks at how Trump’s one guiding foreign policy principle is to make us as morally reprehensible as our enemies.