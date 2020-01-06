The U.S. military says it will reposition troops within Iraq in preparation for a possible withdrawal.
In a draft letter released Monday, Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III says that U.S. forces will be relocated “to prepare for onward movement” and says that “we respect your sovereign decision to order our departure.”A U.S. military official confirmed the letter’s authenticity.
A defense official speaking on the condition of anonymity said the letter was an attempt to notify the Iraqis that the U.S. would be moving troops around, not an indication that they would be leaving.
The move comes one day after Iraqi lawmakers passed a nonbinding resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country. Caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November, backed the move, but was not authorized to sign the bill into law.

Well, they can just skip right on over to Tehran, right?

But a Chronicle investigation has found that Giuliani’s blurring of White House and personal business didn’t start with Ukraine. It began in the early days of the Trump administration, when Giuliani was named as a White House adviser in an area where he had limited experience but was trying to build a clientele: cybersecurity.
His unpaid position with the new administration was vague, because Trump never gave him an official title or created a formal advisory committee for him to serve on or to chair. If Trump had done so, federal ethics laws would have obliged Giuliani to reveal any financial connections that might enable him to profit from his position.
Without an official government job — but with a publicized informal role — the former U.S. attorney and two-term mayor of New York was able to present himself to prospective clients as someone with a direct line to the president, without any transparency for the public.

The fact that anyone is dumb enough to think Rudy Giuliani is an expert on cybersecurity is just incredible, but apparently people pay him for his insights.

* Worth watching: In the high profile primary challenge to Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, the Justice Democrats backing his opponent, Jessica Cisneros, are highlighting Cuellar’s absurdly argued statement of support for Trump’s Iran strike as an argument against him.