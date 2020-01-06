Which national security adviser, secretary of state and defense secretary since World War II performed the best? Why?

Is it a mistake to appoint military officials to civilian, Cabinet-rank positions?

When your most senior advisers disagree, how will you decide which course of action to take?

How do you prevent faulty intelligence or intelligence wrongly spun by officials from provoking a war?

Which military actions/wars since World War II have been justified and successful?

Should President Barack Obama have taken the advice of advisers such as Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta in acting swiftly in Syria before a full-scale war and genocide developed?

Presented with the situation that Obama faced in Libya, what would you have done?

Eight secretaries of defense publicly called for the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a national security measure to block China’s growing influence in Asia. Was it wrong not to approve that deal?

What should we be doing in Venezuela?

Absent democratic reforms and improvement in human rights, would you resume the process of normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba?

What would you have done differently from President Trump regarding Hong Kong?

Does our relationship with Saudi Arabia need to be altered, and if so, how?

If you take office, there will likely be no nuclear deal with Iran in place, and Iran will have restarted its nuclear weapons program, will be a dominant power in Syria, will have allied militia groups in Iraq and will continue to abuse human rights. Which of those issues would you address, and how?

Is it realistic to withdraw all combat troops from the Middle East in the near future?

What changes, if any, should be made to NATO? Should Turkey still be a member? Should other countries be added?

How many refugees should we admit each year?

What would you do with the military detainees who remain at Guantanamo Bay?

Explain your understanding of presidential executive privilege.

Should courts examine the basis of national security decisions (e.g. the national security grounds for Trump’s Muslim ban)?

How would you reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court system?