Voters revel in Biden’s empathy and pine for the normalcy he represents. (“They’d love to scroll through Twitter without seeing angry rants from the president. They yearn for a four-year period where they can safely ignore the goings-on in the White House (a desire that’s likely been heightened by the developments with Iran),” the Atlantic reports.)

NBC News candidly acknowledges Biden was underestimated. “There were plenty of good reasons to doubt Biden. And many did — from pundits to rival campaigns — and many of whom assumed last year that Biden’s collapse was not only inevitable but also imminent.”

Biden’s decency, compassion and emotional connection to many older voters, especially African Americans, were hardly a secret. Nevertheless, the media played every Biden gaffe and noncontemporary reference (Record players?! It’s over!) as evidence of his imminent demise. They insisted that the difference among candidates’ price tags on green energy plans or the spat over fundraising practices was terribly important while the candidate’s interactions with voters were incidental to the candidate’s appeal. If you are looking at the wrong things, your diagnosis of the situation is going to be off-kilter.

Biden’s campaign began with a series of non-revelatory revelations that the candidate hugs and pats and kisses lots of voters. Was this a problem? How could he survive in the #MeToo era? Before deciding if a flap is significant, it pays to see if voters think it is significant. It was immediately obvious from polling and voter reaction that Biden’s exuberant expressions of affection were not a detriment. (Too many in the media overlearned the lesson of 2016 and willfully ignore solid polling from multiple outlets.)

The media’s breathless horse-race reporting missed what is evident in Biden’s steady polling numbers: The fashionable cloak of cynicism, the anger of social media and the progressive world’s obsession with ideological purity are largely absent from Biden’s supporters. Instead of fixating on all the reasons voters shouldn’t remain attached to Biden, reporters and pundits might have done better listening to his supporters. They might have grasped Biden supporters’ depth of affection and their fervent desire to stop the craziness.

Literally and figuratively, the media too often looked in the wrong direction at campaign events; rather than watch the candidate for the umpteenth time give his or her stump speech, reporters would do better to face the crowd and study voters’ reaction. After all, it is not what reporters think of a candidate’s performance that decides the race, but what ordinary voters do.

Whether it was missing the white resentment of President Trump’s rural, non-college educated base in 2016 or failing to comprehend the extent of women voters’ visceral reaction to Trump’s rhetoric and inhumane policies of Trump in 2018, a good deal of the media routinely misses the handwriting on the wall, or at least is late to decipher it.

Blind spots will not disappear so long as the campaign press corps remain homogeneous (largely white, college-educated, secularized and young) and so long as they spend far too much time on social media listening to each other rather than out talking to voters who do not share their life experience and perspectives.

None of this is to say that Biden is a shoo-in to win the nomination or that his voters cannot be wooed away by other candidates. However, we learn more about the shape of the race by listening to why people bind to a particular candidate and whether there are enough of such voters to deliver sufficient delegates than we do by listening to the media postulate as to why Biden couldn’t win. In other words, reporters should focus on voters and stay away from social media.

