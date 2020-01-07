Iran has begun an attack on the United States with missiles fired at an American base in western Iraq, Iranian official news media said early Wednesday.
“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.
The reported attack was the start of what Iran had promised as retaliation for the killing of a top Revolutionary Guards commander in Baghdad by the United States last week.
Iranian news media reported the attack hours after the commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, was returned to his hometown in Iran for burial.

It’s deescalation time, apparently. -- gs

* Colby Itkowitz, Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, and Seung Min Kim report that Mitch McConnell is getting impatient to get this coverup over with:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that Republicans have enough votes to proceed with President Trump’s impeachment trial with no agreement with Democrats on witnesses.
The announcement came as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) faced increasing pressure to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, including from some in her own party, to allow a trial to begin. Pelosi has held on to the documents as Democrats seek guarantees about the scope of a trial, including witnesses.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump highlighted objections to the prospect of testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, as Bolton’s announcement that he is prepared to appear at a trial continued to roil Capitol Hill.

Maybe they can get the whole thing done in an afternoon?

Despite increasing pressure to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democrats in a closed-door meeting hours later that she will not act until she learns more about how the Senate would conduct the trial, according to three people present for her remarks.

Holding firm, for now, anyway.

Federal prosecutors Tuesday recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn serve up to six months in prison, reversing their earlier recommendation of probation because of his drawn-out attacks against the FBI and Justice Department.
The dramatic revocation of the Justice Department’s request for leniency came weeks after Flynn’s sentencing judge categorically rejected Flynn’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct and that he had been duped into pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents about his Russian contacts after the 2016 U.S. election.
“It is clear that the defendant has not learned his lesson. He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions,” prosecutor Brandon Van Grack wrote in a 33-page court filing. “In light of the complete record . . .the government no longer deems the defendant’s assistance ‘substantial.’ ”

I’m convinced that before this is over Rudy Giuliani will be joining him in prison.