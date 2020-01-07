Despite increasing pressure to send articles of impeachment to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democrats in a closed-door meeting hours later that she will not act until she learns more about how the Senate would conduct the trial, according to three people present for her remarks.
Holding firm, for now, anyway.
* Spencer Hsu and Rachel Weiner report that yet another Trump aide may finally go to jail:
Federal prosecutors Tuesday recommended that former national security adviser Michael Flynn serve up to six months in prison, reversing their earlier recommendation of probation because of his drawn-out attacks against the FBI and Justice Department.The dramatic revocation of the Justice Department’s request for leniency came weeks after Flynn’s sentencing judge categorically rejected Flynn’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct and that he had been duped into pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents about his Russian contacts after the 2016 U.S. election.“It is clear that the defendant has not learned his lesson. He has behaved as though the law does not apply to him, and as if there are no consequences for his actions,” prosecutor Brandon Van Grack wrote in a 33-page court filing. “In light of the complete record . . .the government no longer deems the defendant’s assistance ‘substantial.’ ”
I’m convinced that before this is over Rudy Giuliani will be joining him in prison.
* Daniel Marans reports on how Trump’s Iran escalation has become an issue in Democratic congressional primaries around the country.
* Heather Long reports that health care costs have gotten so high it’s as though every one of us is paying an extra $8,000 tax compared to what people in our peer countries pay.
* David Lurie argues that the Trump administration wants the courts to grant him the powers of a Roman emperor.
* Neal Katyal and Joshua Geltzer explain how the Iran crisis shows how important impeachment is.
* Eric Boehlert looks at the depressing evidence that the media seem to have learned nothing from their Iraq War.
* Erin Banco explains why the current Iran crisis is a product of the failure of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.
* David Ignatius runs down the likely unintended consequences of Trump escalating the conflict with Iran.
* Eric Columbus explains why Republicans may come to regret the way they’re helping Trump erode Congress’ power.
* David Leopold looks at the big dust-up over people with Iranian backgrounds who are getting unfairly treated at the border, probably in violation of the law.
* Michael Horowitz and Elizabeth Saunders argue that as dangerous as the situation with Iran is, we’re a long way from war.
* Samuel Moyn delivers some bad news to progressives, explaining why they shouldn’t put faith in the judiciary to accomplish their long-term goals.
* Eric Cortellessa reports that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been making decisions in office that enrich his real estate business, which sounds awfully familiar.
* Kathleen Geier offers a picture of what an Elizabeth Warren’s presidency would be like.
* And Helaine Olen explains why Trump is seniors’ worst enemy.