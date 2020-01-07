Iran has begun an attack on the United States with missiles fired at an American base in western Iraq, Iranian official news media said early Wednesday.

“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

The reported attack was the start of what Iran had promised as retaliation for the killing of a top Revolutionary Guards commander in Baghdad by the United States last week.

Iranian news media reported the attack hours after the commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani, was returned to his hometown in Iran for burial.