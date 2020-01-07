The Kaiser Family Foundation reminds us that the ACA is hanging by a legal thread:

On December 18, 2019, a federal appeals court panel ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) individual mandate is unconstitutional, since Congress has set the mandate tax penalty to zero. The appeals court sent the case back to the lower court to determine how much of the rest of the ACA should be overturned. The case was brought by a number of Republican state attorneys general and other plaintiffs, who argue that the rest of the ACA is not severable from the mandate and should therefore be invalidated. The Trump administration now agrees that the entire law should be overturned, but previously argued that only the ACA’s pre-existing condition protections should be overturned.

Striking down the ACA with no viable replacement would be disastrous for millions of Americans who gained coverage solely through the law. As KFF reported: “The number of non-elderly Americans who are uninsured decreased by 18.6 million from 2010 to 2018 as the ACA went into effect.”

Moreover, it is not simply the people who gained coverage for the first time who benefited. Most striking, “54 million people (27% of the non-elderly population) have a pre-existing condition that would have been deniable in the pre-ACA individual market.” That protection is extremely popular. KFF’s poll in November 2019 found that more than 60 percent of Americans do not want it repealed. The ACA also banned annual and lifetime limits on coverage, a provision that more than 60 percent of voters said is important to retain, according to a July 2019 KFF poll.

As Medicare-for-all becomes less popular, Democrats’ focus on that proposal makes even less sense. The November 2019 KFF poll found:

Among the overall public, a narrow majority (53%) support the idea of a Medicare-for-all plan that would cover all Americans through a single government plan. At the same time, two-thirds (65%) say they support a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurance, often called a public option. Large majorities of Democrats support both a public option (88%) and Medicare-for-all (77%). Most Republicans oppose both approaches to expanding coverage, but more of them favor a public option (41%) than Medicare-for-all (27%). Majorities of independents support both options, though a larger share favors a public option.

In sum, the logic of debating a far-fetched plan that will not happen anytime soon (even Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren figured out as much), is less popular than the public option and will alienate voters in key states escapes me. (KFF’s Blue Wall polling project found more than 60 percent of voters in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Minnesota think Medicare-for-all is a bad idea.)

Given the holiday break plus impeachment and Iran news, a great many voters likely missed the Dec. 18 appellate court ruling and could use a reminder as to what would be lost should the courts at Trump’s urging invalidate the entire ACA. As candidates sprint toward the Iowa caucuses, they should remind voters of the stakes for the ACA and Medicare-for-all’s unattainability. Former vice president Joe Biden recently did exactly that, according to local Iowa news reports:

Biden thinks the price tag on Medicare for All plans not only will scare voters, “but it’s not practical.” “It’s a staggering number — more money per year than the entire federal budget,” he said. Today, 16 percent of Americans are on Medicare, “and you’re going to add another 84 percent — 280 million at one time — and everybody’s taxes aren’t going to go up to pay for it?” Biden said. “Middle-class people are going to be worse off than they are paying for their insurance now.”

Likewise, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), in completing her tour of all 99 Iowa counties, told the crowd: “I will end this president’s shameful efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act, its protections for preexisting conditions. ... [You] know where I am on this. I think we make it better — the Affordable Care Act is now 10 points more popular than the president of the United States.”

She argued that “we can be both progressive and practical by taking on this issue in a smart way, not by kicking 143 million Americans off of their current health insurance, but by making the Affordable Care Act stronger. You do that with that non-profit public option, you do that by taking on big pharma. And I have been leading that effort since I got into the U.S. Senate." She continued, "That means getting rid of that provision in law that bans Medicare … negotiating for better prices for our seniors.” She added, “Also, we can also greatly improve the Affordable Care Act and our health-care system by finally reckoning with the addictions that we face in our state and in our country, and with mental health care.”

Finally, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe" on Monday, practically begged fellow Democrats to get away from an unhelpful debate over Medicare-for-all and instead focus on areas in which voters agree with the Democrats. “I know that because there has been more controversy around [Medicare-for-all], this question of coverage has been dominating the health-care conversation,” he said. "But we’ve got to be talking about mental health, we’ve got to be talking about prescription drug prices — one more area where the House did the right thing and Mitch McConnell’s Senate is blocking it — I don’t know how many Americans are aware of that.” He continued, “We’ve got to talk more about rural health care and rural health providers. We’ve got to talk more about racial inequity in health outcomes.”

The savviest Democrats will remind voters of the Dec. 18 court ruling, warn them about the danger of losing the ACA’s popular provisions and present themselves as immune to the “socialist” label. Promising to bolster a popular program, which with changes could function better for millions of voters, is better than the alternative, namely scaring the living daylights out of voters and giving Trump an escape hatch to avoid responsibility for trying to wreck the ACA.

