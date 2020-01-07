South Korea spends more on its defense than almost any country in the world. Its $43 billion 2018 defense budget was the tenth-largest in the world. That amount is 2.6 percent of its gross domestic product, more than any of our NATO allies and more than twice as much as Trump’s perennial whipping boy, Germany. Moreover, South Korea is planning to increase its defense budget by more than 7 percent per year for the next five years. If NATO allies were doing this, Trump would be over the moon with delight.

AD

AD

A lot of this money is spent on U.S. weapons. South Korea is purchasing the advanced F-35A aircraft for its air force and the F-35B for its navy. Its navy ordered six P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Boeing last year, and its air force uses U.S. aircraft almost exclusively.

South Korea has also deployed its military overseas to assist in U.S.-led operations. It sent tens of thousands of troops to fight in the Vietnam War, losing nearly 5,000 soldiers in the conflict. Korean support troops participated in the Iraq War, and military personnel were sent to Afghanistan to assist U.S. efforts in 2010. South Korea is not a fair-weather friend.

Korea’s military also provides significant benefits for broader U.S. interests. The U.S.-Korean alliance allows us to closely monitor North Korea’s nuclear program, as well as provide forward bases to surveil Chinese and Russian activity. South Korea’s navy is upgrading its ability to intercept ballistic missiles, something that would surely be used in the event of a North Korean attack on the United States. It is also building its first aircraft carrier capable of carrying fixed-wing aircraft. In conjunction with Japan’s intent to procure two fixed-wing capable carriers, this development helps us counter China’s growing naval capacity without having to build our own extremely expensive carriers.

AD

AD

None of this means South Korea can’t afford to carry more of the load. Its economy is the 14th largest in the world, and it hasn’t suffered a recession in 20 years. Its annual growth rate, a bit under 3 percent in recent years, shows the country can sustain larger payments. It is perfectly reasonable for the United States to ask to phase in a significant increase in the country’s contribution — perhaps double in real terms — over the next decade to reflect South Korea’s growing relative economic power.

It is neither reasonable nor in our interest, however, to push for anything more. The United States is still the strongest nation in the world, but we need allies to counter the threats from China, Russia and others. Having an extensive global alliance network keeps the United States safe in a host of ways, such as keeping other nations’ power from being co-opted by our adversaries and pushing any prospective conflict closer to our enemies’ borders than our own. That makes U.S. expenditures on things such as overseas military bases an investment rather than a subsidy. We would have to increase our defense budget by tens or hundreds of billions of dollars a year to make up for the loss of our allies.

Unfortunately, Trump too often sees our global alliance structure in bottom-line monetary terms. He has complained about U.S. expenditures to support the decades-long defense of countries such as Japan, Germany and Saudi Arabia. He too often fails to see the value these expenditures bring. Consequently, his “America First” foreign policy could actually make the United States weaker or cause us to spend even more money than we do now if all of his instincts were carried out.

AD

AD

Our global alliance structure is out of date and in need of repair. It was built to fight a singular threat from the now-defunct Soviet Union, and our two-decade stint as the global hyperpower encouraged us to make open-ended commitments in regions and conflicts that are more important to other countries than to ourselves. Trump intuitively understands this, and a thoughtful application of that insight would make the United States more secure and save money. But picking an unnecessary fight with South Korea is not that sort of application.

Trump likes to sort the world’s actors into good guys and bad guys, tough guys and soft guys. South Korea is both a good and a tough guy. Let’s make this marriage stronger, not weaken it with petty and ill-considered demands.

Read more:

AD

AD