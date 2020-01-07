Rubio’s argument is illogical and has no legal or historical basis. Bolton is offering to provide additional evidence to support the two existing articles of impeachment, though it is conceivable he might provide facts to support new articles. If Bolton or any other witness came forward with exculpatory evidence, Rubio and other Republicans would rush forward to insist it be disclosed. An impeachment, like an indictment, is an accusation of wrongdoing, but evidence, in particular evidence discovered only after the initial accusation, can and must be introduced in a trial. Otherwise, we would convict people we know to be innocent and exonerate people we know to be guilty. The latter seems to be Rubio’s intention.
To no one’s surprise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) characterized the notion of calling a potential witness to impeachable events who only now has agreed to come forward as a “stunt.” Apparently, McConnell does not consider ignoring relevant and definitive evidence a “stunt.”
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was having none of that. He tweeted:
Bolton is an important witness to misconduct involving Ukraine that he called a “drug deal.”— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 6, 2020
Bolton refused to testify in the House, following Trump’s orders.
Now he is willing to come forward. The Senate must allow testimony from him, Mulvaney and others. The coverup must end. https://t.co/3JCaw8W8y3
So far, the public favors hearing from witnesses by a large margin, according to polls taken before Bolton issued his announcement. One can imagine that number will increase once people learn that at least one new witness and new documents (provided last week in unredacted form by Just Security) are now available.
The question is not whether Trump’s most spineless sycophants can come up with an excuse for rejecting the offer of testimony, but whether senators who want to be seen as minimally responsible and fair can explain to their constituents why they should deliberately ignore critical evidence within their grasp — at the risk of leaving in power a president who abused his power and obstructed Congress.
Rubio might be able to get away with a nonsensical argument, but for Senate Republicans with a smidgen of conscience (e.g., Mitt Romney of Utah), or whose reelection hopes turn on voters outside the Trump cult (e.g., Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona), it may be untenable to insist that the Senate reject conclusive evidence.
In one hint of trouble for the Trump cult, Romney told reporters he would really like to hear from Bolton. Here’s the thing: It’s not an optional thing to hear definitive evidence not previously available; it is an essential part of a real trial. Romney and others need to make certain there is one.
