Can you imagine if this were to happen in real life?
“We didn’t mean to declare independence, actually; this letter was a draft and should not have been circulated.” “This tattoo is a draft.” “The order I placed for 60 lifelike replicas of myself in fondant was actually a draft order and should not have gone through. I will not pay for the replicas if they arrive.” “When I said there were weapons of mass destruction — that was a draft and should not have been circulated.”
The draft letter you received was actually a draft letter. Hmm, this is confusing. You’d better get a draft deferral and hope it’s not a draft deferral.
This ballot was a draft and should not have been circulated. This presidency was a draft and should not have been circulated. This transcript was a draft and should not have been circulated. This chapter of history was a draft and should not have been circulated.
Fortunately no higher-stakes version of this has happened. Fortunately this is a joke. If it weren’t a joke, it would not be funny.
