This hardly comes as a surprise to those of us who have criticized Trump’s Iran policies over the past three years. But the moment has come when Iranian Americans who have been cheerleaders for his administration’s positions have a choice to make.
If they don’t publicly and strongly condemn his public threats to commit war crimes against Iran — something his advisers have refused to do so far — they risk being considered complicit in the event that such attacks actually take place.
Despite their political differences, Iranians share a sense of love and respect for the many ancient sites that serve as reminders of the country’s long history.
Travel a few miles in any direction, and you will be confronted with a building or a place or an artifact that attests to an astounding richness. You might have heard of some of them, such as the 2,500-year-old ruins of Persepolis. Or nearby Pasargadae, site of the mausoleum of Cyrus the Great.
Or the old city of Isfahan, known for its stunning public architecture. Someone once described it as the “Florence of the Middle East” — to which a Florentine who had visited her unofficial sister city replied: “No. Florence is the Isfahan of Europe.”
For younger generations of Iranians who have only known life under the Islamic republic, pre-Islamic sites offer evidence of a cultural identity that doesn’t depend exclusively on religion. And that, in turn, hints at the possibility of a future system of government that wouldn’t depend on it either.
At various times during the regime’s 40-year history, officials of the Islamic republic have considered destroying some of the pre-Islamic sites in the country. But they haven’t followed through with those plans because they know the public backlash would be too great.
Despite attempts to stamp out ancient pre-monotheistic holidays such as Nowruz, the Iranian new year celebration that begins on the first day of spring, authorities have failed to suppress that identity in favor of a wholly Shiite one.
So they have adapted to the Iranian public’s demands and no longer interfere with such traditions. They have also abandoned the idea of destroying places identified with pre-Islamic culture, surrendering to a consensus that such sites deserve to be preserved.
The authorities have recognized that Iranians’ sense of their cultural identity is so strong that they won’t surrender it to official ideology. Needless to say, the government is also motivated by the realization that ancient sites are also good lures for tourists.
Currently, Iran has 22 cultural locations that are recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites. That is more than Greece, Egypt, Turkey or the United States.
Most of the others are not quite as well-known to the outside world. That doesn’t diminish their magnificence. Iran itself would only benefit from allowing more outsiders to experience its cultural wealth.
Unfortunately, though, the governments of both Iran and the United States are making that sort of contact virtually impossible. Americans can no longer safely travel to Iran. Although most of those who do return without incident, some end up in jail over nothing other than their nationality. It’s a fact.
On the American side, anyone who has traveled to Iran faces increased scrutiny as soon as they return, regardless of their citizenship. We are starting to hear reports of U.S. citizens of Iranian origin being detained and questioned at U.S. borders as tensions between the countries rise.
Increased contact between the people of the United States and Iran is good for peace. My hope is that there will be much more of it. Right now, though, the odds of that seem slim.
In the meantime, I urge you to read the accounts of travelers who have visited Iran over the centuries. There is a remarkable consistency in their descriptions — from Marco Polo to Anthony Bourdain. The two attributes most often cited are Iranians’ hospitality and the beauty of Iran’s cultural heritage.
No one returns from visiting the country unmoved.
Christopher Hitchens, my friend and university professor, had nothing good to say about the regime of the Islamic republic — or about organized religion at all, for that matter. Yet after we spent nearly two weeks crisscrossing the country in 2005, he bid me farewell in a snowy Tehran with the following words:
“We’ll always have Isfahan.”
I hope he was right.
