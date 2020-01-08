Wurtzel, who died on Tuesday, has mostly been eulogized as a memoirist and not without reason. “Prozac Nation,” her first book, had a tremendous impact on publishing and, as Wurtzel acknowledged, on her own life. But it would be a shame if this part of Wurtzel’s legacy eclipsed her cultural criticism. Reading the lively, contentious feminist writing that is everywhere on the Internet today, it sometimes feels as though everyone who bought a copy of “Bitch” started either a blog or a Twitter account and began arguing about what it’s like and what it means to be a woman.

The term “anti-hero” doesn’t appear in “Bitch,” but the book is a full-length exploration of the concept that would come to dominate the cultural conversation in the two decades that followed. Wurtzel was concerned with the kind of women who become the object of cultural fascination not because they are paragons, but because they have acquired reputations for being completely impossible or making decisions that seem utterly inexplicable. Wurtzel used “Bitch” to defend Amy Fisher, the teenager who was dubbed the “Long Island Lolita” in 1992 after shooting the wife of her far-older lover; to lament the compromises Hillary Clinton had made for her marriage; and to probe the dynamic between O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson in terms that make even contemporary reconsiderations of that murder case look relatively timid.

And in her decision to focus on women, rather than the difficult men of shows such “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad,” Wurtzel didn’t just anticipate the anti-hero trend. She was out ahead of the inevitable correction to it, arguing that men and women who lean into the extremes of their respective genders are judged differently because our culture sees masculinity as competence and femininity as fluffy and unstable.

Fifteen years before New Yorker television critic Emily Nussbaum declared “Sex and the City” protagonist Carrie Bradshaw the first female anti-hero, Wurtzel nailed the qualities that would make Carrie and her friends figures of simultaneous admiration and revulsion.

“Good girls go to heaven, but bad girls go everywhere. In high heels. Or mules by Manolo Blahnik, the strappy, tangly kind that give you blisters,” Wurtzel mused in 1998, long before Manolos and neediness became Carrie’s signatures. “And when their feet start to hurt, they bitch about it a lot, until someone agrees to carry them home.”

If you’d read Wurtzel, it was no surprise to you that “Sex and the City” and other stories like it would be treated as second-tier television, or that people would root for Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the meth kingpin of “Breaking Bad” and hate his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn). It may have taken me two decades to come around to Wurtzel’s unease about Hillary Clinton, but her cutting assessment of Clinton’s initial decision to sublimate her own ambition lingered in my brain the whole time.

In “Bitch” and in her other writing, Wurtzel made the case for being impossible, not because it’s necessarily moral or even the most pleasant or sustainable way to exist, but because it’s the only rational response to the insane contradictions that govern modern womanhood.

“What good has good ever done? We women still only make seventy-one cents, on average, for every man’s dollar. We still have to listen to studies telling us that a single woman over the age of thirty-five had best avoid airplanes because she is more likely to die in a terrorist attack than get married,” Wurtzel wrote in 1998. “And we’re still stuck with Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court. So why be good?”

Update that by eight cents, add “Brett Kavanaugh,” and then, where’s the lie? I hate that Elizabeth Wurtzel is gone, and that I don’t have decades more of looking back and seeing what she’d been right about all along.