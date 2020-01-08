* Burgess Everett and Heather Caygle report that Democrats’ support for Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy is wavering:
Democrats are finally acknowledging that their efforts to extract concessions from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are coming to an end.Though Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still withholding the House’s impeachment articles from McConnell’s Senate, Democrats’ hopes of swaying the GOP leader have dimmed after McConnell secured the votes in his caucus to move forward without an agreement on witnesses and documents.And Senate Democrats say it’s time to begin the trial and end the delay.“The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over.”
At this point you could argue that she made her point and everyone knows it’s going to be a sham.
* Glenn Kessler and Sal Rizzo take apart the lies and distortions in Trump’s deranged speech on Iran.
* Geoffrey S. Corn and Rachel VanLandingham explain what international law has to say about our actions toward Iran.
* Max Boot explains why Trump’s Iran strategy is a failure.
* Ryan Cooper demonstrates that Trump has no Iran strategy at all.
* Margaret Sullivan asks why the media aren’t spending more time seeking out the opinions of the people (nearly all Democrats) who were right about the Iraq War back in 2003.
* Peter Beinart makes the smart argument that despite his own intense nationalism, Trump is blind to nationalism when it exists in other countries.
* Damien Cave reports on how Rupert Murdoch’s control of Australian media is warping coverage of the fires there.
* Caitlin Kelly examines the Canadian experience to tell us what Medicare-for-all would actually look like.
* And Richard Wike, Jacob Poushter, Janell Fetterolf, and Shannon Schumacher report that according to new data, people all over the world hate Donald Trump.