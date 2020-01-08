* Shane Harris, Josh Dawsey, Missy Ryan, and Dan Lamothe report that it was no accident there were no casualties in the Iranian missile attack:

The Iranian missile strike on American locations in Iraq on Tuesday was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal American casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, according to senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East.
White House officials were bracing as early as Tuesday morning for Iran to respond to the U.S. killing last week of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
U.S. officials said they knew by Tuesday afternoon that Iran intended to strike at American targets in Iraq, although it was not immediately clear exactly which they would choose.
The early warning came from intelligence sources as well as communications from Iraq that conveyed Iran’s intentions to launch the strike, officials said.

Iran communicated it to the Iraqi government, which passed along the warning just as intended. It’s almost as if the Iranians aren’t just a bunch of crazy fanatics but can act rationally.

Democrats are finally acknowledging that their efforts to extract concessions from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are coming to an end.
Though Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still withholding the House’s impeachment articles from McConnell’s Senate, Democrats’ hopes of swaying the GOP leader have dimmed after McConnell secured the votes in his caucus to move forward without an agreement on witnesses and documents.
And Senate Democrats say it’s time to begin the trial and end the delay.
“The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over.”

At this point you could argue that she made her point and everyone knows it’s going to be a sham.

* And Richard Wike, Jacob Poushter, Janell Fetterolf, and Shannon Schumacher report that according to new data, people all over the world hate Donald Trump.