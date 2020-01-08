Fox News crowed: “We are pleased to host Mayor Buttigieg for the second time this election cycle for a timely town hall in the influential state of Iowa. Once again, we are looking forward to providing our millions of viewers with an insightful discussion ahead of the first major contest of the primary season.” (Elizabeth Warren previously declared she would not go on Fox News to deprive them of viewership. One wonders if the Massachusetts senator would like to have some of Fox News’s 2.5 million viewers, the number Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont previously drew.)

So far, no other campaign has announced a similar event in the time between the Jan. 14 debate and the caucuses. You would think they’d be scrambling now to match another savvy move by Buttigieg, who shines in these moments. An hour of free TV time with no other candidate is pure gold if you have an uber-articulate candidate. The timing allows Buttigieg, if he stumbles in the Jan. 14 debate, to leave a more positive final impression. If he does well, he gets a solo victory lap.

On top of this, Buttigieg released four new ads, including this one for Iowa:

Buttigieg has come from obscurity to the top of the polls in Iowa, although he generally places fourth in national polls. The good news is that he still has less name recognition — hence more room to grow — than other candidates. The most recent Morning Consult poll, for example, shows him with 83 percent name recognition as compared to 99 percent for both Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.

It is easy to forget how unlikely it is that a virtually unknown mayor could be in the top tier of contenders with a former vice president and two U.S. senators. His opponents have obviously taken some shots at him for lack of experience, but turn that around and consider how it is that he’s gotten further, raised more money and is still maneuvering around far better-known and more experienced candidates.

President Barack Obama often argued during the 2008 general election that his campaign success, besting former first lady and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton, was evidence of his organizational prowess. If Buttigieg manages to pull off the same feat, this time defeating a former vice president and more than 20 other candidates, his achievement would be far more impressive than Obama’s, who at least was in the Senate, and President Trump, who started with high name ID from his tabloid and TV days. Buttigieg is certainly doing everything in the final stretch to put himself in a position to do just that.

