Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had initially expressed his condolences and promised that the government would “work closely with its partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated.” He also demanded that Canada take a central role in that investigation. Later, Iran invited Canadian investigators (and “all states involved”) to join. On Thursday, Trudeau held a news conference and reiterated the need for a thorough investigation, confirmed reports that suggest it was likely the plane was downed by a surface-to-air missile and shared that he asked for consular access to Iran for Canada to coordinate a response on the ground. Before taking questions, he said he expected “closure, transparency, accountability and justice.”

Once again, Canada has found itself caught between the United States and its adversaries, some of which are also Canada’s, some of which are not, and some of which are somewhere in between. For instance, as the case of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou continues to wind its way through Canada’s courts, China continues to hold two Canadians; their detention is seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng and its efforts to extradite her to the United States. To be caught in the middle of skirmishes, associated by accident or proxy, is not atypical for Canada. As ever, the country is left asking: What’s to be done?

Trudeau must now respond to Iran’s deadly incompetence. How? Scaling back or cutting diplomatic ties is a classic move, but unavailable to Canada in this case. In 2012, under the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, Canada cut diplomatic ties with Iran because of its ties to the Syrian butcher Bashar al-Assad. Trudeau’s Liberal government has not reversed the decision despite promises to reengage with Iran.

The calls for retaliation will soon start. The taunts that Canada must “step up” and not be “weak” will follow. Sanctions are an option, and they are surely being discussed. But the wisest course of action, as frustrating as it may be, is not to overact.

First, there must be an extensive investigation, and Canada must be a part of that. Next Canada should work with its diplomatic partners in Iran — Italy and Turkey — to repatriate the Canadian dead. Then the government ought to redouble efforts to resist and undermine the Iranian regime while refusing to march in lockstep with President Trump and the United States when they seem to push beyond the boundaries of good sense (the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen Qasem Soleimani might just be one such example) and place innocent citizens of all nations at further risk.

The downing of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 is an awful, avoidable and unforgivable tragedy. Canada should neither forgive, nor soon forget it. As much as it seems to have been a mistake, it is a mistake likely born from the fog of rage that has clouded the past several days following the killing of Soleimani. Any country who lost citizens might be, understandably, inclined to pursue immediate and sensational vengeance. Seeing the images of those lost, looking across photos of the wreckage, the urge to lash out, to reach for the spear, is strong. But the key to preventing these tragedies in the long run is to work with those who have made it their goal to end Iran’s theocracy.

Ultimately, one of the best ways to honor those who were lost is to double our resolve to be a part of movements within the region who wish to see a new day dawn in Iran.