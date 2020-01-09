* Isabelle Khurshudyan, Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe, and Paul Sonne have the latest on the downed Ukrainian airliner:
Trudeau’s comments — as the nation mourned 63 Canadians on the flight and dozens others with links to the country — came after U.S. officials expressed “high confidence” that an Iranian antiaircraft missile brought down the Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines flight on Wednesday near Tehran.The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter publicly, said U.S. authorities believe the plane was hit by a SA-15 surface-to-air missile, a Russian-made system that is also known as a Tor air-defense.
The Iranians are denying it, which tells you about as much as whatever our own president has to say on the matter.
* This is must-watch video of Nancy Pelosi puncturing Mitch McConnell’s BS while explaining why she’ll send the articles of impeachment over when she’s good and ready:
Nancy Pelosi on holding the articles of impeachment: "I'll send them over when I'm ready." pic.twitter.com/P78SZauwYE— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2020
* Rosie Gray and Miriam Elder investigate the complex dynamics of Fox News personalities jockeying to influence Trump’s decisions on whether to start a war.
* Jonathan Bernstein explains why Republican senator Mike Lee might actually vote to remove Trump.
* Daniel Larison argues that the Trump administration is showing why we can’t just defer to the executive branch in matters of war.
* Lawrence Lessig suggests an intriguing idea: John Roberts, who will preside over Trump’s trial, refusing to allow Mitch McConnell to swear what is obviously a false oath.
* Ron Brownstein, who is thinking big and long term, explains why the key to future Democratic success lies in the Sun Belt.
* Alice Miranda Ollstein reports that the most expensive option on health care reform is to do nothing and keep the current system.
* Helaine Olen explains why middle age is so exhausting for Generation X women.
* And Anna Wolfe and Michelle Liu report that debtor’s prisons are alive and well in Mississippi.