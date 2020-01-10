U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine Joe Biden in its ongoing disinformation efforts with the former vice president still the front-runner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
The probe comes as senior U.S. officials are warning that Russia’s election interference in 2020 could be more brazen than in the 2016 presidential race or the 2018 midterm election.

This is just one of the many ways Russia is going to be trying to ensure Trump’s reelection.

* Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro, and Jill Colvin report that Stephen Miller is apparently still hard at work:

The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.
A document outlining the plans — timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order — has been circulating the White House. But the countries that would be affected are blacked out, according to two of the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be finalized.
It’s unclear exactly how many countries would be included in the expansion, but two of the people said that seven countries — a majority of them Muslim — would be added to the list.

They’ve got a hundred other evil plans just waiting for a second term, believe me.

* A new Des Moines Register poll of Iowa finds Bernie Sanders in first with 20 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg with 16 percent, and Joe Biden with 15 percent.