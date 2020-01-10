The White House is considering dramatically expanding its much-litigated travel ban to additional countries amid a renewed election-year focus on immigration by President Donald Trump, according to six people familiar with the deliberations.A document outlining the plans — timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order — has been circulating the White House. But the countries that would be affected are blacked out, according to two of the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the measure has yet to be finalized.It’s unclear exactly how many countries would be included in the expansion, but two of the people said that seven countries — a majority of them Muslim — would be added to the list.
They’ve got a hundred other evil plans just waiting for a second term, believe me.
* A new Des Moines Register poll of Iowa finds Bernie Sanders in first with 20 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg with 16 percent, and Joe Biden with 15 percent.
* Nicole Gaouette and Jamie Gangel report that Mike Pompeo has been obsessed with killing Qasem Soleimani for a decade, and finally found a president he could convince to do it.
* Jordain Carney reports that senators say the new administration assertion that Soleimani was planning to blow up U.S. embassies was not in the briefing they received on Wednesday.
* Steven Strauss looks at how Trump is busily trying to turn America into a facsimile of Putin’s Russia.
* Kristee Paschall explains how Democrats can get nonvoters to the polls in November.
* CAP Action has a useful chart showing that job creation in Trump’s first 35 months in office significantly trails what it was in Barack Obama’s final 35 months in office.
* Helaine Olen considers why Elizabeth Warren and other women candidates are more likely to be accused of having “inauthentic” moments.
* Barry Friedman and Dahlia Lithwick say the courts are slow-walking key cases to help Trump and Republicans.