Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was no more reliable. He declared: "There is no doubt that there were a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by [Iranian general] Qasem Soleimani. We don’t know precisely when, and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real.” But that would apparently mean nothing specific was imminent, right?

The Republican lawmakers who objected to Trump’s unilateral action hit upon an unavoidable truth, namely that his reckless actions could drag us into a war. For once, they did not take Trump’s words at face value. Finally, some Republicans spoke up in defense of their co-equal branch of government.

Trump was said to be very, very angry at Gaetz. Gaetz may have noticed that nothing happened. Lightning did not strike. He still is unlikely to draw a primary challenge. If Trump’s cultists are swarming, Gaetz can simply ignore his Twitter feed for a couple of days until the fury subsides. Nothing happens when you stand up to Trump.

Paul not only defended Congress’s power to declare war but also slapped down Sen. Lindsey O. Graham’s (R-S.C.) “low, gutter type of response” to his effort to do his job. Double kudos for Paul. Republicans have tolerated the Trump cult’s totalitarian attack on critics (declaring them to be “enemies of the people,” and/or that they “mourn terrorists”) for far too long.

I truly hope this is the beginning of a trend started by ex-Republican Amash, who had the temerity to say Trump’s conduct regarding Ukraine was impeachable. Republicans colleagues do not have to believe the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.” They do not need to go along with the majority leader’s plan to dispense with critical witnesses and documents. They do not need to accept Trump’s withholding aid from a desperate ally (in violation of post-Watergate reform legislation called the Impoundment Control Act) to extort a foreign power’s political help. The notion that Republicans have no choice but to go along is shattered once a few rebel against Trump.

Republicans can refuse to accept a president who obstructs Congress, lies incessantly and abuses power. They can actually carry out their oaths both as senators and as jurors and continue to represent their constituents with a clear conscience.

Once they get the hang of it — enforcing the Constitution, that is — decent Republicans can start enforcing the emoluments clause, pursue investigations into conflicts of interest by Trump and his daughter and son-in-law, and strip “acting” secretaries of their authority after a set time period. A few Republicans have taken principled action and lived to talk about it, so why not keep at it?

For taking a step in defense of the Constitution, these senators and representatives deserve our appreciation. Well done, gentlemen. Now reach out to some of your colleagues.

