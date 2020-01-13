Among African American voters, who are critical to a Democratic victory in November but make up a tiny share of the Iowa Democratic electorate, former vice president Joe Biden is the runaway favorite nationally with 48 percent support. The only other candidate in double digits is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 20 percent. At 9 percent and 2 percent, respectively, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg will need to dramatically improve their share of the African American vote to win the nomination. In other words, doing well in a lily-white state without prospects for more diverse support is a kind of fool’s gold.

The Post’s Dan Balz writes, “In the survey of African American Democrats, Biden leads among men and women, liberals and moderates, and all educational groups. He leads in the states that will vote between now and Super Tuesday (March 3) and in the states that come after that. He leads in all regions, with his biggest support in the South.” However, he does not lead among African American voters under 35 years, who favor Sanders by 12 points.

On favorability, the extent of Biden’s advantage among African Americans is just as pronounced. At 69 percent favorable and only 13 percent unfavorable, Biden’s net favorability (plus-56) tops that of Sanders (plus-48), Warren (plus-39) and Buttigieg (plus-8). The good news for Buttigieg is that 34 percent of African American voters haven’t even heard of him and 21 percent have heard of him but have no opinion. He has room to grow, in other words. If Biden were the nominee, he would get 82 percent of African Americans. No other candidate would draw more than Sanders’s 74 percent.

Part of the explanation for their preference for Biden may be that African Americans overwhelmingly prioritize winning (57 percent) over agreement on issues (33 percent). In addition, by a 61 percent-to-21 percent margin, African American voters favor continuing President Barack Obama’s policies over policies that are more progressive than his. Whether this is based on loyalty to Obama, an assessment of what the voters as a whole will accept or their own moderate ideology (or some of each) is debatable. (When Warren talks about “big” and “fundamental change,” she probably is not endearing herself to these voters.)

There has been a long-standing debate in the Democratic Party about the continued status of two overwhelmingly white states in the first and second positions in the primary schedule. When one candidate dominates among African Americans to the extent Biden does, Iowa may prove predictive of nothing at all. If Biden eventually wins the nomination, it might be the perfect time to rethink the entire primary process, by rotating states, giving primacy to states that are the most diverse or moving to a regional primary system with a series of Super Tuesdays.

Finally, the media should take stock of their coverage to date. The overwhelmingly white national press corps has consistently devalued Biden’s strong base of support and harped on things that are entirely irrelevant to supporters or even endear him to them (e.g., gaffes, his hokey language). Mainstream outlets that pay more attention to Twitter than to African American voters, especially older African American voters who are not active on social media, may have underestimated Biden’s chances and overestimated the chances of candidates who, like them, are active on social media. This should be a reminder for the chattering class that their assessments of candidates do not necessarily correspond to reality.