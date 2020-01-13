The White House is preparing for some Republican senators to join Democrats in voting to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, which could get underway in the coming days.Senior White House officials tell CBS News they increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses. In addition to Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and possibly Cory Gardner of Colorado, the White House also views Rand Paul of Kentucky as a “wild card” and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee as an “institutionalist” who might vote to call witnesses, as one official put it.
Maybe, but I’ll believe it when I see it.
* Rachel Weiner has a coda to the story of one of the many upstanding citizens who saw in Donald Trump someone they wanted to support:
George Nader, a key witness in the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, admitted Monday to bringing a 14-year-old boy to the United States for sex and to possessing child pornography.A wealthy Lebanese-American businessman with long-standing political influence in both Washington and the Middle East, Nader faces at least a decade in federal prison following his guilty plea in federal court in Alexandria.While the charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia agreed to recommend the mandatory minimum of 10 years. Sentencing is set for April 10.
While there may be good people who supported Trump, the worst people in the world were all drawn to him. For some reason.
* A new Monmouth University poll in Iowa shows Joe Biden atop the field in a close race.
* Via George Conway, check out this harsh new ad that the Never Trumpers at Project Lincoln are running against Cory Gardner. Vulnerable Republicans who back a sham trial for Trump and vote to sham-acquit him should expect to get hit by a lot more like this. -- gs
* James Downie takes a look at yet another creative new way that Trump has developed to keep on lying...and lying...and lying.
* Alex Ward and Zack Beauchamp offer a useful explainer on the long history that led to the current Iran crisis.
* Jon Favreau reports on the results of some interesting focus groups that illustrate what voters want in 2020.
* Jonathan Capehart tries to unpack the complexity of how black voters see this election.
* Will Bunch lays out the case for Elizabeth Warren.
* Jordan Weissmann argues that Democrats should expand Medicaid again.
* Phillip Longman explains why “Medicare prices for all” could be the way out of the Democrats’ health care dilemma.
* Rachel M. Cohen reports on the network of progressive city officials who are working together to change the face of urban America.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that Trump could have transformed American policy toward the Middle East, if only he had the guts and the attention span.