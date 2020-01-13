President Trump added to the controversy over his administration’s justification for the killing of an Iranian general, saying Monday that “it doesn’t really matter” whether it was in response to an imminent threat to the United States.
In a tweet, Trump criticized Democrats for trying to determine whether Iranian attacks the administration has said were planned by Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani against U.S. targets were imminent.
“It doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past,” Trump wrote.

So the position of this administration is that we can assassinate any official of any foreign government if we decide that the official is “horrible.”

The White House is preparing for some Republican senators to join Democrats in voting to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, which could get underway in the coming days.
Senior White House officials tell CBS News they increasingly believe that at least four Republicans, and likely more, will vote to call witnesses. In addition to Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and possibly Cory Gardner of Colorado, the White House also views Rand Paul of Kentucky as a “wild card” and Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee as an “institutionalist” who might vote to call witnesses, as one official put it.

Maybe, but I’ll believe it when I see it.

George Nader, a key witness in the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, admitted Monday to bringing a 14-year-old boy to the United States for sex and to possessing child pornography.
A wealthy Lebanese-American businessman with long-standing political influence in both Washington and the Middle East, Nader faces at least a decade in federal prison following his guilty plea in federal court in Alexandria.
While the charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia agreed to recommend the mandatory minimum of 10 years. Sentencing is set for April 10.

While there may be good people who supported Trump, the worst people in the world were all drawn to him. For some reason.

* A new Monmouth University poll in Iowa shows Joe Biden atop the field in a close race.

* Via George Conway, check out this harsh new ad that the Never Trumpers at Project Lincoln are running against Cory Gardner. Vulnerable Republicans who back a sham trial for Trump and vote to sham-acquit him should expect to get hit by a lot more like this. -- gs