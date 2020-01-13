To be fair, Nissan’s fallen superstar is far from the beleaguered prime minister’s only problem. President Trump’s trade war left Japan barely limping out of 2019. But there Ghosn was, 5,560 miles away in Beirut, claiming he had “fled injustice” in Tokyo and thumbing his nose at Abe’s government.

News of Ghosn’s getaway made for an awkward New Year’s holiday. Every time Abe tried to hit the golf course or dine out with his wife, throngs of reporters pounced, seeking his reaction. The same with Abe’s cabinet ministers hoping the humiliating affair would blow over — to no avail.

As Abe is quickly learning, Ghosn gone was a sign of things to come.

2020 was supposed to be Abe’s dream year, as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister prepared to reap the political perks of hosting the Summer Olympics. It was to be the year of achieving a career-long goal of removing pacifist constraints on Japan’s constitution. The prime minister was also preparing to receive his reward for having ingratiated himself with a White House that’s burning bridges with other allies at a record pace.

The pall descending on Japan’s year becomes more palpable by the day. First, Ghosn dominated the global news cycle, shaming Japan’s “hostage” justice. Next came fresh evidence of turmoil in Trump’s “love” drama with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including Pyongyang touting a “new” weapon.

The Jan. 3 assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani offered a fresh humiliation, since Trump had tapped Abe as an emissary to ease Iran tensions. Abe also is preparing to send a warship to the Persian Gulf, a high-risk move given Japan’s war-renouncing constitution. Public opinion opposed the deployment even before Trump took out Soleimani.

At home, Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party is beset by two scandals that risk veering in unpredictable directions. One involves allegations of cronyism surrounding an annual taxpayer-funded cherry blossom-viewing party hosted by the prime minister. The other: a bribery dust-up involving lawmakers and a Chinese company in connection with plans to bring casinos to Japan. A Mainichi newspaper poll found that more than 70 percent of people in Japan want the latter controversy investigated.

The economic revival Abe promised back in 2012, meantime, has stalled. Japan barely dodged recession in 2019 as exports and retail sales cratered amid stagnant wages. Just in time for Davos, the World Economic Forum downgraded Tokyo’s gender-equality grade. Its ranking fell 11 places to 121st, behind both Benin (No. 119) and the United Arab Emirates (No. 120).

“Womenomics” was one of Abe’s 2012 campaign battle cries, a recognition that underutilizing half the population is a growth-killer. Yet after seven-plus years of “Abenomics,” Japan ranks 56 spots behind Saudi Arabia in female representation in parliament.

Corporate government reform was supposedly Abe’s biggest win — at least, before Ghosn’s November 2018 arrest caught the world’s attention. Tales of chaos at Nissan and Ghosn’s months-long detention coincided with rabid reporting on Japan Inc.’s stubborn insularity.

Now, Ghosn threatens to put Tokyo in the headlines anew, for all the wrong reasons. From exile in Lebanon, where he grew up, Ghosn says he might name government officials — including, perhaps, Abe allies — he claims conspired with Nissan to oust Japan’s most prominent non-Japanese chieftain.

Why does this 2020 malaise matter? Because a weakened Abe can’t engineer a deregulatory “big bang” so that Japan exports growth, not deflation. Because a weakened Abe is no help to Trump, a leader who, with the possible exception of Britain’s Boris Johnson, has basically repelled every other democratic leader.

And because a weakened Abe could set the stage for another trade war. Though Washington and Tokyo signed a trade deal in October, Trump is itching for greater access to Japan’s agricultural sector — a concession Abe’s party is loath to give. An enfeebled Abe could quickly turn Trump against Japan and make good on threats to tax imports of cars and auto parts. Might Trump demand more protection money from Tokyo to host U.S. troops, as he did with South Korea?

Challenges ranging from Ghosn to the Middle East to some unpredictable Trump malfunction could make the next 12 months feel like a decade. And, sadly for Abe, there’s no guarantee that 2020 won’t get much worse. Though unlikely, a U.S.-Iran war would make it difficult to stage the Tokyo Olympics. Trump’s souring bromance with Kim could give way to short-range missiles flying over Okinawa.

And then there’s Ghosn calling Japan “corrupt” and “inhumane” at an inopportune moment. Perhaps Abe regrets not having called it quits. The legacy Abe thought 2020 would bequeath him may be Ghosn with the wind.

