* John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz, and Felicia Sonmez report that it’s on:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House will vote Wednesday on a resolution appointing House impeachment managers and transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate, allowing the trial of President Trump to begin this week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) later told reporters that he expects to engage in the initial phase of the trial this week, including the swearing in of senators as jurors. The substantive trial action would begin on Tuesday, he said.

Republicans will insist that the trial take place between 1 and 1:05 pm on Tuesday, with no cameras or microphones allowed.

Lawmakers from both parties criticized White House plans to take an additional $7.2 billion this year from Pentagon funds to pay for President Trump’s border wall project, as more congressionally approved renovation and construction plans for U.S. military installations risked losing their funding.
For the second year in a row, the White House is planning to obtain the majority of the funding it wants for Trump’s barrier project by defunding construction and maintenance projects on military bases at home and abroad and taking money from elsewhere in the Pentagon’s budget by funneling it through the counternarcotics program.
Senior Republicans grumbled about the plan but mostly put the blame on Democrats, who agreed to provide $1.4 billion in border barrier funding this year — far less than the $5 billion Trump requested.

Just imagine if Barack Obama had diverted billions from the military budget for a pet project. He hates the troops!, Republicans would all scream.