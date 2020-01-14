Lawmakers from both parties criticized White House plans to take an additional $7.2 billion this year from Pentagon funds to pay for President Trump’s border wall project, as more congressionally approved renovation and construction plans for U.S. military installations risked losing their funding.

For the second year in a row, the White House is planning to obtain the majority of the funding it wants for Trump’s barrier project by defunding construction and maintenance projects on military bases at home and abroad and taking money from elsewhere in the Pentagon’s budget by funneling it through the counternarcotics program.

Senior Republicans grumbled about the plan but mostly put the blame on Democrats, who agreed to provide $1.4 billion in border barrier funding this year — far less than the $5 billion Trump requested.