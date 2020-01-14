But Pelosi’s delay seems to have blunted any hope President Trump’s defenders had of dismissing the charges without a trial. Before the speaker’s gambit, McConnell pledged that “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.” Trump is now calling for a dismissal, but Senate Republicans say they won’t allow that.

AD

AD

Credit the delay. Public attention to the dispute and to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton’s willingness to testify makes it more difficult for Republicans to dismiss the charges. It also left time for investigators to obtain notes and phone records of indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas; released in part Tuesday night, they show, among other things, that people working with Giuliani apparently had Marie Yovanovitch, then the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, under surveillance.

The biggest benefit of the 28-day delay, though, could not have been predicted when Pelosi sent the nation on this path. Many of the behaviors that got Trump impeached have returned in other guises for all to see:

After the past four weeks, Senate Republicans will have a more difficult time disregarding the consequences of excusing Trump’s wrongdoing. They’re knowingly blessing his claims of unilateral power to make war and spend taxpayer dollars and leaving him in a position to owe reelection to the same man who helped him win a first term: Vladimir Putin.

AD

AD

Pelosi announced her official surrender in the Capitol basement Tuesday morning, telling House Democrats the impeachment managers would be named Wednesday and the articles sent. During a news conference after the meeting, Sheryl Gay Stolberg of the New York Times pointed out that Pelosi failed to get McConnell’s commitments. “So what’s changed?”

The Democratic caucus chairman, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), argued that the stall “created space” for three Republican senators — Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) — to support witness testimony. Only one more Republican vote is needed to hear from witnesses such as Bolton.

Will vulnerable Republicans still try to quash testimony about Trump withholding Ukrainian security for political dirt — even now that Russia has violated Ukrainian sovereignty to steal precisely the sort of dirt Trump sought? Jeffries suggested blocking testimony would look like “a coverup” by “Moscow Mitch and the Senate Republicans.”

AD

AD

Nearby, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held a news conference declaring Pelosi’s delay a dud: “No one questions about what she gained, it was nothing.”

McCarthy went on to claim that Pelosi withheld the articles to help Joe Biden defeat Bernie Sanders — renewing a Democratic conspiracy from 2016, he alleged, when “e-mails came out to show that … Sanders was cheated.”

Emails came out? Incredibly, McCarthy was citing emails stolen by Putin when the Democratic National Committee was hacked by the GRU — the same Russian military outfit that just hacked Burisma.

Add that to the many benefits of Pelosi’s delay: exposing the utter perfidy of McCarthy, relying on Russians’ 2016 dirty work on Trump’s behalf even as those same spies were just caught trying to help Trump in 2020.

AD

Surely a few Senate Republicans, now in the spotlight, will feel pressure to show more integrity.

AD

The Washington Post is now the only place you can read my columns online. Sign up for this special subscription offer to keep reading. And thank you!