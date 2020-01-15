ABBY PHILLIP: Sen. Warren, what do you say to voters who like your policies but they’re worried they will scare away swing voters you need to win this race in November?

WARREN: So I was born and raised in Oklahoma. I have three older brothers who are all retired, who are all back there still. And two of my three brothers are Republicans. And, sure, there are a lot of things we disagree on, and we can take to our corners and do the Democratic/Republican talking points, but the truth is there's a whole lot we agree on.

You know, my brother is just furious over Chevron and Eli Lilly and Amazon, that are giant corporations making billions of dollars in tax — make billions of dollars in profits and pay nothing in taxes.

My brother said, "I don't get this. I have to pay my taxes. Somebody has to keep the roads paved and the schools open and pay for our defense."

They understand that we have an America right now that’s working great for those at the top; it’s just not working for anyone else. We have a chance to unite — unite as Democrats, but also with independents and Republicans who are sick of living in a country that’s working great for the politicians that are taking the money; it’s working great for the lobbyists; it’s working great for the corporate executives, it’s just not working for everyone else.