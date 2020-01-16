* Marshall Cohen tries to track Susan Collins’ twisted claims about the new revelations from Lev Parnas.
* Harry Litman argues that in explains how getting new documents could prove more incriminating to Trump in his impeachment trial than new witnesses might.
* Ari Berman reports that Republicans are enacting a stealth plan to change the rules under which district lines are drawn in order to maintain white political power.
* Stephen Ohlemacher reports that there will actually be three different sets of results from the Iowa caucuses, each of which could theoretically show a different winner.
* Ezra Klein makes the case for Elizabeth Warren.
* Elena Schneider and Alex Thompson report that Warren and Amy Klobuchar have found themselves with no choice but to talk more about sexism as they campaign.
* Sady Doyle asks why Bernie Sanders can’t just say he’s sorry.
* Simon Rosenberg argues that getting acquitted in the Senate may not be as easy for Trump as it appears.
* Sean Illing explains how right wing disinformation merchants are using “manufactured nihilism” to get you to give up on the possibility of shared truth.
* Julian Zelizer says we shouldn’t dismiss Trump’s tweets as a sideshow, and examines them as a critical record of what he’s doing to the country.
* John Stoehr correctly notes that Republicans who are thinking of acquitting Trump should remember that more evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing is going to keep coming.
* Hilary Hurd explains why the history of the 20 impeachments Congress has undertaken is not quite what you may think.
* And Ellen McCarthy reports that humor is one more area where we apply a double standard to women candidates.