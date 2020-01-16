"In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, Parnas said the president knew about his activities.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” he said. “He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president. I have no intent, I have no reason to speak to any of these officials.”

In text messages to The Washington Post, Giuliani suggested that Parnas was not being truthful, declining to offer specifics.