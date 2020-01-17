INGRAHAM: My concern about this opening the Pandora’s Box, 11th-hour witnesses, text messages from a guy who is obviously trying to get his sentence reduced, scribble-scrabble on a Vienna Notepad from the Ritz-Carlton, and then the Republican moderates want to have a vote on witnesses. Why do the Republicans always do this nonsense, and Democrats always stay together?

MCSALLY: Well, Laura, we are trying to stay together, and that is the intent of the vote that we are going to take on Monday. Hundred senators under President Clinton voted for the process to start going. The vast majority is going to be just like Clinton, but Chuck Schumer and others obviously are not wanting to be with us, so we are trying to unite as a GOP.

But as you know, everything Schumer is doing right now is not about President Trump, it is not about the Constitution. It’s not about a fair trial.

INGRAHAM: So why do you need witnesses?

MCSALLY: He just wants power.

INGRAHAM: What about Manu Raju's question? Do you want witnesses?

MCSALLY: Well, I want a fair trial.