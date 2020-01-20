But those hoping for further miracles — specifically, that this new approach will solve California’s homelessness crisis — should prepare for disappointment. A new federal-state collaboration won’t change the underlying dynamics or personalities that produced the Golden State’s surge in homelessness, and it could well invite a host of new challenges.

Part of the problem is uncertainty about who should take leadership on the homelessness issue. Mayors? County officials? The governor? The president?

Even if the competing lines of authority could be untangled, the leadership options aren’t inspiring. Most city mayors are struggling. Despite Garcetti’s apparent eagerness to work with Trump, he presided over a 12 percent increase in L.A.’s homeless population last year.

Then there’s California’s governor, Gavin Newsom (D), just off a PR blitz meant to convince an exasperated public that his carrot — $1.4 billion in new spending — and stick — a state constitutional amendment requiring California cities to house their homeless populations — will tame the crisis.

But Newsom’s talk hasn’t been paired with deeds. He promised that, if elected governor, he would create a cabinet-level homelessness czar. After one year in office, there is still no such official. This echoes the hollowness of Newsom’s promises when he was the newly minted mayor of San Francisco, pledging to end the worst aspects of that city’s homeless problem within a decade. That was nearly 16 years ago. San Francisco’s homeless population is surging.

These failures of local leadership have created an opportunity for federal action — one Trump seems eager to seize. But having the administration swoop in is no guarantee of success.

To begin, there’s the likely opposition from Trump’s allies back in Washington. Republicans in Congress aren’t going to like footing the bill for any aid directed California’s way.

Even their usual preferred approach to distributing federal aid — block grants — is likely to be unpalatable here. Giving block grants to California would end up subsidizing the state’s current, and unproductive, “housing first” philosophy. This approach to homelessness prioritizes permanent shelter over sobriety, mental health and employment, giving homes to people on the street without first requiring that they stay clean, seek treatment and look for jobs. Congressional Republicans are likely to point out that a similar philosophy governed many Great Society programs that were failing until the 1996 welfare reform insisted that federal aid come with strings attached.

What if a Trump-California bargain involves the federal government taking a much more direct role, by building and administering more housing in Los Angeles? That might appeal to Trump’s inner developer, but conservatives will wake up in a cold sweat with nightmarish visions of the dangerous federal housing projects they spent the 1980s and ’90s railing against.

Then there’s the personality issue. Bicoastal, bipartisan cooperation doesn’t come naturally to Trump. Just last year, he threatened to dump detained migrants into sanctuary cities and withhold federal wildfire aid over forest-management issues. Liberal California Democrats who loathe Trump aren’t accustomed to holding out olive branches, either; Garcetti, for example, has accused the president of doing “plenty of racist things.” None of this bodes well for their prospective partnership.

Especially considering that, from Trump’s perspective, working with California — instead of mocking the state’s liberal foibles to excite his base — doesn’t exactly make sense during an election year.

Perhaps the best measure the administration can take is to step back and help clarify where leadership on the homelessness crisis really belongs: with local officials, who best know their cities and the circumstances that give rise to their own particular vagrancy problems.

California even has a promising example of what can happen when the right person is in charge. In San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s (R) blended approach to homelessness seems to be succeeding where Los Angeles struggles.

While L.A.’s street population was swelling, San Diego’s decreased by 11 percent from 2017 to 2019. Faulconer attributes the reduction, in part, to the opening of bridge shelters, which provide services that help homeless men and women transition from the streets to permanent housing. The city has also budgeted more for sanitation to keep the streets clean and stepped up neighborhood policing, which has been both compassionate and no-nonsense in dealing with street crime. Now Faulconer is taking his approach statewide, pushing a 2022 ballot initiative that would reduce homelessness and position the Republican mayor to challenge Newsom on the issue in that year’s race for governor.

San Diego’s progress notwithstanding, everyone invested in addressing California’s homelessness crisis has their work cut out for them. They just shouldn’t expect a Trump-Newsom-Garcetti alliance to make much of a difference.