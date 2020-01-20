As if to endorse Mediaite’s logic, President Trump tweeted his agreement:

Was @foxandfriends just named the most influential show in news? You deserve it - three great people! The many Fake News Hate Shows should study your formula for success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2017

In 2019, Mediaite placed “Fox & Friends” in the 10th slot, and what an ill-considered decision that was!

A study published Sunday by Matt Gertz of Media Matters for America shows that in 2019, Trump live-tweeted in response to content on “Fox & Friends” at least 206 times, “his highest total of any show by a factor of more than three.”

A scan of those tweets explains why the president so enjoys the work of co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. Some examples:

“Look, the House is supposed to do all of this work on witnesses and documents BEFORE they send the articles over to the Senate, not to call in new witnesses, go through new documents - that work is supposed to be done in the House.” @KatiePavlich @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

.@foxandfriends “My hope is that impeachment will never become this trivial again.” @kilmeade Well said Brian! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

“The Trump Administration, Trump policies, have put our economy on a trajectory it has never been on before.” Griff Jenkins, @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019

“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump. What he was blowing the whistle on didn’t happen. We have the transcript of the call. This is all a farce and no Republican should forget that.” @dbongino @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

Get your great T-Shirts, “Cops for Trump,” at https://t.co/pmhDDXsIlx REALLY NICE! Thank you to Minneapolis Police Officers & Union! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Kilmeade, notes Gertz, is the personality most frequently cited in these live-tweets, on account of commentary like this:

“The Democrats are getting hit and slammed on Impeachment. It is getting less and less popular by the day.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2019

The fawning comments; the attacks on Trump’s enemies; the media-bashing; the contentions that Trump is already among the greatest of U.S. presidents — all of it has fueled an almost comically lopsided tally in Trump’s TV live-tweeting. Have a look at the networks that get attention via @realdonaldtrump:

If Fox News executives ever had any doubts about the loyalties of their core audience, they surely have abandoned them by now. Via his tweets and his Fox News interviews — not to mention those of his aides — Trump has all but merged himself with the network, along with his followers. Distinctions between Trump nation and Fox nation are withering, as The Post’s Philip Bump pointed out last October:

With his more than 71 million followers, Trump’s promotional tweets confer considerable commercial advantage on Fox News, which ruled the cable-news ratings long before he became president. Though Trump cannot abuse his power to target certain news outlets for enforcement activity or boot certain reporters from the White House grounds for their tough questions, he can watch and tweet whatever cable-news programming strikes his fancy. That’s his First Amendment right, a right he’s deploying to wall himself off from dissent and bathe in sycophancy that puts the country at risk.