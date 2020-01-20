Mediaite in 2017 accorded the idiotic morning show “Fox & Friends” the top slot in its ranking of the most influential figures in U.S. media. “The President of the United States regularly starts his day watching Fox & Friends and then tweets about whatever they cover, and however, they cover it,” noted the site in its write-up.

As if to endorse Mediaite’s logic, President Trump tweeted his agreement:

In 2019, Mediaite placed “Fox & Friends” in the 10th slot, and what an ill-considered decision that was!

A study published Sunday by Matt Gertz of Media Matters for America shows that in 2019, Trump live-tweeted in response to content on “Fox & Friends” at least 206 times, “his highest total of any show by a factor of more than three.”

A scan of those tweets explains why the president so enjoys the work of co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt. Some examples:

Kilmeade, notes Gertz, is the personality most frequently cited in these live-tweets, on account of commentary like this:

The fawning comments; the attacks on Trump’s enemies; the media-bashing; the contentions that Trump is already among the greatest of U.S. presidents — all of it has fueled an almost comically lopsided tally in Trump’s TV live-tweeting. Have a look at the networks that get attention via @realdonaldtrump:

If Fox News executives ever had any doubts about the loyalties of their core audience, they surely have abandoned them by now. Via his tweets and his Fox News interviews — not to mention those of his aides — Trump has all but merged himself with the network, along with his followers. Distinctions between Trump nation and Fox nation are withering, as The Post’s Philip Bump pointed out last October:

With his more than 71 million followers, Trump’s promotional tweets confer considerable commercial advantage on Fox News, which ruled the cable-news ratings long before he became president. Though Trump cannot abuse his power to target certain news outlets for enforcement activity or boot certain reporters from the White House grounds for their tough questions, he can watch and tweet whatever cable-news programming strikes his fancy. That’s his First Amendment right, a right he’s deploying to wall himself off from dissent and bathe in sycophancy that puts the country at risk.

Read more from Erik Wemple: