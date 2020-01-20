There is something else Bloomberg could be doing right now to lay the groundwork not only for Trump’s defeat but also for Democrats’ fight to take back the majority in the Senate: Spend $50 million or so in the next week on impeachment ads. He can buy blocks of time before the 1 p.m. trial start time and ads throughout the day. He can flip his digital ad campaign to impeachment messaging, focusing on three critical points that the White House desperately wants to obscure.

First, Bloomberg can swamp the airwaves in states whose senators are vulnerable in 2020. They must decide whether to cast votes both to hear witnesses and to remove Trump. These senators can help Trump cover up his immoral and unconstitutional conduct, or they can expose it and hold Trump accountable. Here’s what Bloomberg’s ads can say: Imagine refusing to call multiple eye witnesses in a criminal case. Trump is suppressing evidence, and Senator X is helping Trump.

AD

AD

Second, if Trump’s attorneys and Republican senators seriously believe that it is not impeachable to illegally withhold foreign aid to an ally for the purpose of extracting a political favor to the president and to block Congress from investigating that conduct, then we have a monarch, not a president. Potential ad: Under that logic, a President Bloomberg could refuse to sign an emergency relief bill unless a governor announced an investigation into the president’s opponent, or he could refuse to defend Taiwan against an assault from mainland China unless it conducted espionage on an opponent. The presidency would become a protection racket.

Third, what is at stake is democracy, the notion that Americans decide elections. Neither the president of Russia nor the president of Ukraine gets to decide our leaders. Our elections should not turn on whether a foreign leader gives in to the incumbent’s extortion or whether a foreign leader thinks he can get a patsy into the Oval Office. Another ad: Trump wants foreigners to put their finger on the scale because he can bribe or extort them or offer them help, even if it damages national security. He wants to rig the next election. This is tyrants first, voters last.

Bloomberg’s impeachment-focused messaging will not get two-thirds of the Senate to vote to remove Trump. But it might move public opinion and thereby put sufficient pressure on Republicans such as Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Gory Gardner (Colo.) or Martha McSally (Ariz.) to vote for witnesses. And if the ads do not compel Republicans to stop covering up Trump’s impeachable conduct or to remove him, at the very least they may impress upon voters that their Republican senator is on the side of Trump, corrupt oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin, not the Constitution, democracy and their constituencies. They might remind those soft Republican voters that reelecting Trump would be a constitutional nightmare.

AD

AD

If he put some of his millions to focus on impeachment, Bloomberg would endear himself to Democrats, prime the pump for November’s presidential election and move the needle in key Senate races. He finally might show us that his effort is more than a vanity campaign.