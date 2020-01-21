As I sent you Friday, my day ended around 10, which is pretty typical. So about 6am - 10 pm most days in the week.

I worked all weekend maybe 5 hours each on Saturday and Sunday - not too bad - preparing for impeachment and Davos, and planning for upcoming events. Worked all day Monday then flew here to Davos. Slept two hours but had an excellent yogurt for breakfast.

Today has been multiple briefings on various issues, briefings w the President, bilat meetings, getting readouts and other information to the pool, interview requests, morning prep calls w networks, and answering texts and emails. His schedule is so packed and the logistical movements complicated in a way that any kind of briefing (by me) with the pool will likely not work - however they have multiple press engagements with the President, which is way better than me. Still haven’t eaten but there’s plenty of coffee, which is keeping me functional.