After giving opening remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, @realDonaldTrump continues with his packed schedule. He never stops working for our country! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/R5444yuFLF— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 21, 2020
“I am proud to report the United States has among the cleanest air and drinking water on earth – and we are going to keep it that way. We are committed to conserving the majesty of God’s creation and the natural beauty of our world.” -@realDonaldTrump #WEF20— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 21, 2020
One Twitter user with the handle @UmmAneesa stepped in and challenged Grisham:
What do you do, exactly?— A so-called liberal (@UmmAneesa) January 21, 2020
It’s that very question that the Erik Wemple Blog seeks to answer with the Grisham Watch, which kicked off Friday with welcome cooperation from the White House press secretary, who answered our every question about her activities. The rationale for the series is that Grisham is continuing a White House streak of more than 300 days without a formal press briefing hosted by the press secretary. The last one occurred on March 11, 2019, under then-press secretary Sarah Sanders.
On Tuesday, we asked about the weekend and her Davos duties. Here’s what came back:
As I sent you Friday, my day ended around 10, which is pretty typical. So about 6am - 10 pm most days in the week.I worked all weekend maybe 5 hours each on Saturday and Sunday - not too bad - preparing for impeachment and Davos, and planning for upcoming events. Worked all day Monday then flew here to Davos. Slept two hours but had an excellent yogurt for breakfast.Today has been multiple briefings on various issues, briefings w the President, bilat meetings, getting readouts and other information to the pool, interview requests, morning prep calls w networks, and answering texts and emails. His schedule is so packed and the logistical movements complicated in a way that any kind of briefing (by me) with the pool will likely not work - however they have multiple press engagements with the President, which is way better than me. Still haven’t eaten but there’s plenty of coffee, which is keeping me functional.
When press secretaries travel with the president, they may hold informal Q and As with the media. As Grisham makes clear above, there likely won’t be such a moment with her, at least today. The Erik Wemple Blog surveyed White House correspondents in search of occasions when Grisham has done such mini-briefings. One correspondent pointed to Aug. 7, 2019, when President Trump traveled to Dayton, Ohio, after a mass shooting and toured a hospital. Though the media was barred from the hospital visit, Grisham briefed the media aboard Air Force One. A pool report summarized Grisham’s remarks:
Grisham said the president and the first lady visited with several patients in their rooms, some victims and their families, and law enforcement first responders. President Trump took questions from the group and told them he was “with them.” He also stopped by several nurses stations. She said there was no conversation about gun control.Grisham said Trump personally invited Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley to accompany him for the entire tour, which was not the original plan. Grisham said Whaley thanked the president, the first lady, and some of the White House staff for coming. Grisham called it “a very good, warm interaction” and said “they got along very well.”Asked if the reaction had been purely supportive, based on the critical response Trump has received in both cities, Grisham said, “I don’t think that there was a supportive/not supportive element to this. This was a ‘how are you feeling,’ ‘we’re with you,’ we’re sorry this happened to you. It wasn’t about supportive or not supportive. I can tell you everybody received him very warmly.”She again said press was not included because the visit was not “a photo opp” but was “about the victims and their families and thanking medical staff” — but said the White House was likely to distribute its own photos.”
White House correspondents have a word for such moments: Rare.
C-SPAN is here to prove the impression. A search for “Stephanie Grisham” on C-SPAN.org turns up no videos in which Grisham is interacting with the media. Not only has she done no press briefings, that is, but she has shunned the “gaggles” — or informal briefings — that her predecessors did with some regularity. Take Sanders as an example. Even after she stopped doing formal briefings on March 11, she continued doing gaggles on the White House driveway — sessions that took place after Sanders had ventured out to the North Lawn for an interview with, say, Fox News. Those encounters became so reliable that White House correspondents took to monitoring Fox News so they’d know when to haul their equipment outside to ambush Sanders upon her return to the building.
C-SPAN.org records at least 12 Sanders media availabilities following her last formal press briefing.
Howard Mortman, a spokesman for C-SPAN, tells the Erik Wemple Blog about Grisham: “She has no speaking appearances on C-SPAN.” Mark Knoller, the CBS News correspondent who tracks White House interactions with the media, says he has “no record” of Grisham doing a driveway gaggle. (A technical point: Knoller doesn’t consider Air Force One Q-and-A exchanges to be“gaggles” because they take place with a limited media pool; those that take place on the driveway are open to all members of the media.)
Asked about her gaggle record, Grisham responded, “I have gaggled on AF1. Yes I have done interviews from the North Lawn — and the South! I understand reporters want me to do more of them so I can gaggle afterwards, but they also don’t determine how I do things,” she wrote in an email. “The President, the Cabinet, people in the Administration, and my team and I provide tons of access and information to the media — it’s unfortunate so many (including you) are obsessing over 20 mins a few times a week.”
We thanked Grisham for her responsiveness from another continent. “Of course,” she replied. “I know it won’t change anything, and I will continue to be called a waste of taxpayer money (even though I literally save a ton when you count my three roles) but I also have nothing to hide.”
