* Paul Sonne, Rosalind S. Helderman, and Natalie Gryvnyak report on the mysterious Igor Fruman, goon #2 in Rudy’s squad:
Lev Parnas, Rudolph W. Giuliani’s trusted fixer in the Ukraine saga, has dominated the airways on the eve of President Trump’s impeachment trial, turning over eye-popping text messages to House lawmakers and pointing the finger at the president in prime-time cable interviews.Meanwhile, his onetime sidekick and fellow Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, is nowhere to be seen.Holed up under house arrest in Miami and facing federal campaign finance charges, Fruman has split with Parnas, retained counsel from Trump’s world and stayed true to his reputation as the quiet partner in the Soviet-born duo who stumbled into a presidential impeachment scandal. Unlike Parnas, whose approach is scorched earth, Fruman isn’t saying a word.
Maybe one of the oligarchs has let him know that there’s a bank account waiting for him if he keeps his mouth shut.
* Lena H. Sun and Lenny Bernstein have just the non-impeachment news you were waiting for:
A Washington state man has been diagnosed with the mysterious virus that broke out last month in China, becoming the first confirmed case in the United States of an illness that has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds more, according to U.S. officials.The man, in his 30s, is in stable condition at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash. Officials said they are monitoring him there out of an abundance of caution, not because he is seriously ill. The man arrived in the United States last week, before federal health officials began screening travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan at Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York’s John F. Kennedy international airports, the first such effort since the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
There’s no need to panic. Yet.
* Charlie Savage reports that pretty much every constitutional scholar says one of the central arguments the president is making in his defense is utterly bogus.
* Barbara McQuade lists the questions she’d ask Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, and Mike Pompeo if they testified at the impeachment trial.
* Will Wilkinson has a great Twitter thread explaining how the coverup now in progress is more dangerous to democracy than people realize.
* Perry Bacon Jr. breaks down what every senator is thinking as they weigh whether to vote for Trump’s removal.
* Patty Judge and Aaron Belkin open up a new front on the Supreme Court, arguing that it has repeatedly undermined the well-being of rural communities.
* Doug Gordon details the impressive range of elections that Republicans have lost since Donald Trump became president.
* Jeffrey M. Jones reports that Trump’s third year in office showed the most partisan polarization in approval of the president of any year in history.
* Nancy Scola and Cristiano Lima profile David Cicilline, the congressman who’s taking on Silicon Valley.