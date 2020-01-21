Senators began debate Tuesday afternoon over the rules that will guide the impeachment trial of President Trump — just the third in history of a U.S. president — focused on his conduct toward Ukraine.

The Senate rejected by a 53-47 party-line vote the Democrats’ first amendment to subpoena documents and other records from the White House related to the Ukraine probe. The White House stonewalled requests for those records by House investigators during their inquiry.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., presiding over the trial, gaveled in the proceedings at 1:18 p.m. Senators are hearing from House managers and Trump’s attorneys regarding a resolution proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that seeks a swift trial.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), have panned the proposal, arguing that it is part of an effort to “cover up” Trump’s dealings. In public appearances Tuesday, the House impeachment managers urged the Senate to reject McConnell’s rules.